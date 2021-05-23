Latin America exceeds 1 million deaths from COVID-19





More than 1 million total COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Latin America and the Caribbean since Saturday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. The region – which accounts for 8% of the world’s population – reported approximately 29% of all global COVID victims. “This is a tragic milestone for everyone in the region,” Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), told a news conference on Friday. declaration. “This pandemic is never over and is hitting Latin America and the Caribbean hard, affecting our health, our economies and our entire societies.” With more than 446,000 deaths, Brazil has the highest death toll in the region and accounts for 44.5% of Latin American deaths. The country has reported the second highest number of deaths worldwide, after the United States alone. Mexico has the second highest death toll in the region with more than 221,000, the fourth highest death toll in the world. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have given the country top travel counseling possible, recommending that tourists “avoid all travel”. However, under the Mexican federation metric ignition system used to determine locks in place during the pandemic, there were no designated “red” states – the strictest level of blockage – between May 10 and May 23, US Embassy and Consulates in Mexico said Despite rising deaths in the region, only about 3% of citizens in Latin America and the Caribbean have been vaccinated, PAHO reported on Friday. Etienne said the region’s vaccination gap compared to vaccination numbers reported by other countries may be due to an “excessive dependence on imports for essential medical supplies”. it said Wednesday that less than 4% of the medicinal products used during the pandemic came from within Latin America and the Caribbean. More



“Expanding our regional capacity to produce strategic medical supplies – especially vaccines – is a necessity, both for our people and as a matter of health security,” Eitenne said. “We urgently need more vaccines for Latin America and the Caribbean, a region that has been tested by this pandemic.” President Joe Biden on Monday announced that the U.S. will ship an additional 20 million doses of internationally approved COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the total number of doses shipped overseas to 80 million by the end of June.

