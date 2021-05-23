UN envoy: Libyan mercenaries a threat to all of North Africa | Conflict news

The UN special envoy for Libya warned the Security Council that progress on the key issue of withdrawing foreign mercenaries and fighters from Libya has stalled and their continued presence is a threat not only to Libya but to the North African region.

Jan Kubis said on Friday the recent disturbing events in neighboring Chad, where rebels were blamed for the assassination of longtime President Idriss Deby in recent months, are a reminder of the link between the security situation in Libya and security and stability in the region.

The high mobility of armed groups and terrorists, but also of economic migrants and refugees, often through channels operated by organized criminal networks and other local players across uncontrolled borders only increases the further risks of instability and insecurity in Libya and the region. he said.

Kubis said the UN mission in Libya, known as UNSMIL, reported the continued presence of foreign elements, mercenaries and assets, thus perpetuating the partition of Libya.

Libya has been gripped by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and divided the oil-rich country between a UN-recognized government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east. supported by armed groups and foreign governments.

In April 2019, east-based commander Khalifa Haftar and his forces, backed by Egypt and the UAE, launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli. His 14-month campaign collapsed as Turkey stepped up its support for the UN-recognized government with advanced military equipment, troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

An October ceasefire led to the formation of a joint interim government, which took power in March and is tasked with uniting the divided country and running it through presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24th.

Efforts to build trust

As for the UN arms embargo against Libya, which UN experts reported has been repeatedly violated, Kubis said the UN mission continues to receive reports of arms shipments and military supplies arriving at military bases in the west, east and jug.

UNSMIL also continues to receive reports of fortifications and defensive positions being erected along the Sirte-Jufra axis as well as air force training activities, he said.

Kubis said UNSMIL also reported that progress in opening the road from the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to major oil fields and export terminals, has stalled.

Further delays in reopening road work against efforts to build trust between the two sides could undermine efforts to advance implementation of the ceasefire agreement, to advance the political transition, he warned.

The October ceasefire calling for foreign mercenaries and fighters to leave in 90 days continues to be maintained, Kubis said, but failure to let them leave could affect the Libyan political transition and the December elections.

It is therefore important to plan and ensure a regular evacuation of foreign fighters, mercenaries and armed groups along with their disarmament, demobilization and reintegration into countries of origin, he said.

Thousands of warriors

The UN estimated in December that there were at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians. Diplomats said speakers at an informal council meeting in late April said there were more than 20,000, including 13,000 Syrians and 11,000 Sudanese.

In mid-April, the Security Council voted to deploy up to 60 international observers to the UN political mission in Libya to monitor the ceasefire and the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries and fighters.

Kubis said the UN Secretariat in New York and the mission in Libya are planning for an initial deployment of just five observers in Tripoli.

He said the ceasefire agreement calls for all military units and armed groups to return to their camps, and in parallel all foreign mercenaries and fighters must leave Libya.

Based on this, attracting a limited number of mercenaries to Benghazi [in the east] and Tripoli [in the west] and then their flight out, could start a balanced and sequential withdrawal of foreign mercenaries, fighters and foreign forces, Kubis said.

He said that this approach needs a plan and timelines agreed with those external forces that are linked to mercenaries and foreign forces in Libya.

Earlier this month, Najla al-Manqoush, the foreign minister of Libya’s interim government, called for the withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu responded by saying Turkish forces were in Libya as part of a training agreement reached with a previous Libyan administration. There are those who equate our legal presence with foreign mercenary groups fighting in this country for money, he said.

On a positive note, Kubis said the security situation in Libya has improved significantly, although clashes between armed militia groups vying for influence, access to and control of territory and resources occur from time to time.