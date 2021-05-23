Supersonic Business Aircraft Developer Aerion Palos | tidings





Business aircraft super developer Aerion has abruptly quit its job after admitting it could not raise enough capital to launch its AS2 program. The move, which will be a shock to many in the industry, comes despite Boeing-backed Aerion securing $ 11.2 billion worth of orders, including from high-profile clients such as fractional ownership firms NetJets and Flexjet. The first committed to 20 examples in March, while rival Flexjet said in 2015 that it intended to buy 20 AS2 aircraft. In a statement issued late afternoon local time on May 21, Reno, the Nevada-based company, said that in the current financial environment, it has proven extremely challenging to close the large planned and necessary new capital requirements to finalize the transition of AS2 into production. Aerion, which was founded by billionaire Robert Bass in 2003 and had hoped to fly 10 AS2 passengers in 2024, secured an undisclosed investment from Boeing in 2019. The Chicago-based airframer was also providing ongoing financial, engineering and industrial resources. . Lockheed Martin had previously been a supporter of the project but withdrew after Boeing became involved. The company had also secured as suppliers some of the biggest names in the industry. The 4,200nm (7,780km)-range aircraft would have been powered by three GE Aviation 20,000lb (89kN) Affinity trust turbofans. BAE Systems, Collins, GKN, Honeywell, Safran, Spirit AeroSystems and Universal Avionics were also confirmed as program partners. Aerion was aiming for 2026 for an entry into service. The company was also preparing to open the ground at a new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Melbourne, Florida, which is also the home of US Embraers operations. He planned to start production of the aircraft in 2023. Aerion unveiled the AS2 in 2014 after abandoning a previous concept. The collapse of the company leaves two beginners working on supersonic aircraft plans: Denver-based Boom is developing the Overture aircraft, while the Spike Aerospaces S-512 is a 12-passenger business aircraft. In a statement, Spike describes the closure of Aerions as unfortunate news. He adds: Many good people have worked hard for years in companies to present their vision for supersonic flight Engineering, clients and partners are not all that is needed in such a high capital project. You need capital that understands the risks and benefits.

