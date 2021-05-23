Maharashtra: SSC students to be evaluated in 8 & 9 grade scores? | Mumbai News





Representative image Mumbai: Although confusion continues to prevail over whether or not the SSC exam will be held, the state government plans to grade students based on grades from previous years.

Bombay High Court is likely to pass an order to hold the SSC exam that was canceled last month. The state should return to court with its plan for students.

Principals had suggested that student performance in grades 8 and 9 could be considered in addition to the current academic year for assessment, said an official from the state education department.

Boards like CBSE and CISCE are evaluating students based on the average grades of previous years. However, state-assisted schools have expressed difficulties in assessing students based on the performance of the current academic year. For the first two academic years, students had applied for offline exams and could be assessed. Even schools in rural areas are open to assessing students based on 8th and 9th grade performance, but they cannot rate them for the current academic year as they had internet connectivity issues, an official said. Private schools have assured the state that they can assess students for all three years.

State officials said internal evaluation would be preferred over the exam or entrance exam, provided the court agrees with the suggestion. State reactions from students to a joint entrance test were positive. However, students from rural areas may not be able to apply for a CET as COVID cases continue to rise in those areas, the official said.

Principals say more weight should be given to grades 8 and 9. Grade 10 internal assessment is not taken seriously as students focus on boards, said the principal of a school in Andheri.

School leaders said the evaluation plan should be designed keeping in mind the next academic year. The government must also plan for next year. Schools should be given clear instructions for conducting internal exams and assessment for next year, said the principal of a school in Mahim.







