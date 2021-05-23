The suspects may have set the vehicle on fire after fatal shootings in southwestern Calgary

A man was killed in what appears to be a targeted shooting in Calgary southwest on Saturday.

Police say they responded to multiple reports of gunshots in Block 1800 of 26 Avenue 26, in the South Calgary neighborhood, at 5:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked in the alley behind that block. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police found a vehicle on fire a few blocks away on block 2200 of 31st Avenue SW

According to witnesses, police say numerous suspects left that blazing vehicle for a four-door blue car and drove away.

Police respond to a fatal shooting in the South Calgary neighborhood on Saturday. (Terri Trembath / CBC)

By 7:30 p.m., police were searching for suspects, talking to witnesses and searching the area for CCTV.

Police said it is believed the target was targeted, although the investigation is in the early stages.

“The level of violence demonstrated in this incident is extremely worrying for us,” said Sgt of staff. Martin Schiavetta of the police homicide unit in an email notification.

“We are devoting resources from across the service to this investigation to ensure that the individuals involved will be held accountable.”

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

Anyone with information is required to contact the police at 403-266-1234.