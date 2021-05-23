Pakistan wants strategic, broad ties, US lawmakers told Gazeta

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Shah Mahmood Qureshi told U.S. lawmakers Saturday that Pakistan was seeking a broad-based strategic partnership with the United States that would also cover Afghanistan.

In virtual meetings with members of the House of Representatives and Senate, the Secretary of State invited a group of 15 U.S. lawmakers to visit Pakistan in June for consultations with their Pakistani counterparts and officials on how to improve bilateral relations.

During his meeting with members of the Subcommittee of the Chamber for Asia and the Pacific, Mr. Qureshi stressed the need for a broad-based strategic partnership that takes care of the interests of both countries, said a statement issued after the meeting.

Such a partnership would improve bilateral ties and also help protect mutual interests within the South Asian region, he said.

Encouraging trade and regional development would also be good for US-Pakistan ties, he added.

The foreign minister stressed Pakistan’s efforts to promote a peaceful political solution in Afghanistan. Peace in Afghanistan is a collective responsibility of all Afghan groups and key external actors, he said.

Members of the House Subcommittee praised Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan and praised the role of the Pakistani-American community in promoting US-Pakistan relations, another statement issued after the meeting said.

In a separate meeting with another group of lawmakers, the foreign minister discussed the importance of regional peace and security in South Asia and suggested strengthening people-to-people ties with the United States.

Later, the foreign minister told reporters that he also discussed the Covid-19 situation with U.S. lawmakers, informing them that the country had plenty of vaccines for now, but may need more to fight the pandemic.

Mr. Qureshi suggested maintaining regular virtual contacts with US lawmakers to keep them informed of the regional situation, particularly developments in Afghanistan.

The foreign ministers who met with lawmakers attended a congressional hearing on Afghanistan in Washington last week.

During the hearing, several US lawmakers and the US chief negotiator for Afghanistan, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, discussed Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.

They also discussed a recent claim by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that bringing peace to Afghanistan was now the first and most important issue of bringing Pakistan on board as the withdrawal of US troops would greatly reduce American influence in the country. The US now plays only a small role. The issue of peace or hostility is now in the hands of Pakistan, Mr Ghani said.

Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs, a Democrat in California, read Mr. Ghanis’ quote during the hearing and asked Ambassador Khalilzad what are you specifically doing to ensure that Pakistan continues to support the U.S. peace plan?

I know there are challenges within Pakistan, but I believe that General Qamar Javed Bajwas last visit to Kabul was positive. They have discussed several steps the two sides will take to improve bilateral relations, he said.

Congressman Ted Lieu, another California Democrat and a former U.S. Air Force colonel, asked if Pakistan was so important to the success of the peace process in Afghanistan, why it was not being handled properly.

It seems disrespectful not to invite the Pakistani leader to a climate summit (in Washington earlier this year) when the leaders of India and Bangladesh were invited, he said.

Of course, you are right. Pakistan is an important country. We have had periods of excellent cooperation with Pakistan. And Pakistan has a critical role to play in Afghanistan moving forward and on a number of other issues, Ambassador Khalilzad replied.

Answering a question about this hearing in Congress, Mr. Qureshi said Pakistan plans to maintain regular contacts with US lawmakers.

If the UN General Assembly holds a physical meeting this year, Pakistan will invite some lawmakers to New York for a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, and another group will be invited to visit Pakistan in October.

Published in Agim, 23 May 2021