India, others push for TRIPS waiver beyond Covid vaccine at WTO





In order to move forward in text-based discussions on their proposal to waive some provisions of the Intellectual Property Trade Related Aspects Agreement (TRIPS), India and South Africa have decided to make more specific their request for waiver stating that it should focus on health products and technologies. India is among 62 members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) pushing the draft, which limits the waiver period to three years, with a provision to review the duration. However, the proposal continues to call for a wider range of products compared to Covid-19 vaccine products that the US and the European Union have agreed to consider giving up intellectual property rights during the pandemic. ongoing. The co-sponsors point out that the proposed waiver is limited to the area of ​​prevention, treatment and control of Covid-19, the draft circulated by the WTO secretariat stated on 21 May. The revised proposal aims to increase global access to some important medical products to help countries treat the contagious virus more effectively with affordable and accessible means. In addition to India and South Africa, co-sponsors include the African Group, the LDC Group, Bolivia, Egypt, Eswatini, Fiji, Indonesia, Kenya, Maldives, Mozambique, Mongolia, Namibia, Pakistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe. Members have said the draft proposal has been revised to add specificity to the original text of the decision, which was seen to be broad in scope. For the reasons of adding a paragraph on the proposed duration to the revised text, the co-sponsors said that the international community is dealing with a new pathogen, with a lot of ambiguity. For example, investigation is still underway for effective therapy, and there is still much unknown about vaccines which will have an impact on the rate of production and supply that will be needed to control the pandemic such as the duration of the immunity granted. , the effectiveness of vaccines against new variants and the effect of vaccines in children… These complexities suggest the need for a practical and flexible duration, the proposal noted.

