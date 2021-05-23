Police will issue fines for people who do not wear masks on the Melbournes public transport system





Mr Humberstone acknowledged that it was easy for travelers to forget to wear their masks, as face masks are no longer required to be worn as extensively as before. Loading Face masks are not as ingrained in our daily lives as they were last year, we also realize that it can be easy to forget to pack a mask while rushing to the train in the morning or to leave the pub after a few drinks after work, so we will always adopt an educational approach and provide for anyone who does not wear a mask with the option of one. We will also be on the lookout for any criminal or antisocial behavior as part of these patrols, ensuring that the traveling public is not only safe, but feels safe on our trains, trams and buses. Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll said: “We need every Victorian to play his part in protecting the precious gains we have made against the virus, to keep our state safe and open. We know that sometimes people just forget their masks when they travel – and we’ve got you covered, with transport staff and police distributing masks in busy public transport areas over the coming weeks.

Authorized officials employed in railway, tram or bus companies do not have authorizations or powers in accordance with the Law on Public Health and Welfare and are therefore unable to follow the instructions of the Chief Health Officer. But they will have an increased presence at 121 train stations in the metropolitan area and four in the regional Victoria in the evening. All other stations will be patrolled by mobile Security Service Officers who will be visible on trains and at stations. Thousands of free face masks are available to passengers at more than 80 Metro train stations and 50 V / Line stations throughout the public transport network.

