Pro-Palestinian protesters come to “show support for humanity”





The meeting was peaceful at the Israeli consulate in Westmount, but police later declared it illegal after the group arrived in the city center. MONTREAL NEWSPAPER

Content of the article Between 300 and 400 people gathered outside the Israeli consulate in Westmount Square on Saturday afternoon, marching later downtown, just one of pro-Palestinian protests held around the world. A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel went into effect on Friday after 10 days of fighting that has claimed 200 lives. The protest was peaceful in Westmount, but Montreal police declared it illegal later in the afternoon after the group arrived downtown and a small group of protesters began firing at police. But it remained largely peaceful. The crowd cheered: So much solidarity, sanctions Viva viva Palestine and Sanctions take some action. Many were waving Palestinian flags and some were wrapped in flags. Some set off fireworks in the air. Although there is a ceasefire, protesters still believe more needs to be done to help the Palestinians. Importers It is important to unite in solidarity to spread awareness, but most importantly to spread love, said Nima Ferdowsi. I think when people come together like all of us we come from different backgrounds, different experiences, so we were here to show support for humanity. They were all human beings. It is not the choice of one side or the hatred of one person or another. It’s about finding common ground between people themselves. If you look at all the groups of people, at the end of the day, they want the same thing. They want security, they want to care, they want to be supported. It is about love. We were not here to hate other people.

Content of the article This has more to do with colonization than with an Israeli-Palestinian conflict, said Lena Benhamed. It’s their land and their land has been stolen. Westmount Mayor Christina Smith said she has heard from many Westmount residents concerned about the demonstrations near the Israeli consulate in Westmount Square. She has made their concerns known to the Montreal police. Aware that the demonstrations, which have been frequent over the past 11 days, have been troubling to nearby residents, many felt insecure. I had asked the SPVM in writing to take these concerns into account when granting permits, Smith wrote. We are in the record process of encouraging the SPVM to take into account the concerns of our residents when issuing permits to demonstrate in the future. There is no place in our city for the anti-Semitism and racist acts we have seen.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos