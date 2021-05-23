As pandemics erupt, Alabama City launches ‘Tardy Grass’ parade

MOBILE, Ala. Thousands of cheerful entertainers, many without masks, competed for plastic beads and trinkets thrown by the grades as the Alabama port city threw a Mardi Gras-style parade on Friday night, the first since Carnival celebrations were lifted earlier this year by Pandemia and covid19.

Many lined up side by side and some deep along the sidewalks, shouting and cheering as nearly 30 grades and several high school marching bands crossed part of the Mobile Center. With COVID-19 hospitalizations and vaccines, many of them participated in abandonment.

Definitely not a Mardi Gras parade: They can only be held during Mardi Gras, the period before Lent. But it felt a lot like one, which was a big part of the goal after months of blockages, illness, death and face masks.

Call it Tardy Gras, maybe.

James L. Hurst said he was happy to attend the evening after a difficult year. Many of them had no face masks amid an optimistic mood that included the crowd on a mild spring night with clear skies. Some attended small house parties near the parade scene. Others on the itinerary eagerly held hands, aiming to grab the necklaces with loose beads thrown by the riders on top of the ships.

We did not have a chance to celebrate Mardi Gras last year because it was canceled due to COVID-19, Hurst told the Associated Press. It feels good to be outside! We have our vaccines and we are ready to go!

He called it the beginning of a new era, adding, my mom had COVID and it was like three months before I saw her before she overcame it. She made us all get vaccinated.

Christopher Robinson, a former Mobile resident and king of one of the parade groups called the Krewes said he had grown up in Mardi Gras in this port city and was simply happy to be able to celebrate again after such a year .

“Oh, we hate the pandemic,” Robinson said. But you know what? It turned us into a great season to be able to celebrate and come back even stronger than before. Holidays, friends, family, having a good time. This May 21st is bringing us back together as we would normally do.

Police officers on the parade road happily took beads and trinkets from the streets and handed them to the children in the crowd, which were held behind barricades. High school marching bands, along with shouts from the crowd, provided a soundtrack for the holiday. Daytime events included a ship commission and fireworks at night.

Over the past 14 months to 16 months or so it has been very difficult to make it work, but this is a real blessing, told WALA-TV Stephen Toomey, who owns a supply company Mardi Gras.

Nationwide outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, are at their lowest point since April 2020, although more than 11,000 have died in Alabama and more than 540,000 have been infected. With only about a quarter of the state’s population fully vaccinated, the state’s immunization rate has dragged the country for months.

Vaccination rates in the Mobile County roughly reflect those of the state, with about 25% of the more than 400,000 residents of the area immunized. Some feared in advance that, despite recent federal guidelines about face masks, large numbers of unvaccinated and unmasked people could block the parade route.

Dr. Bernard Eichold, Mobile County health official, said earlier that health officials hoped people would follow safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported al.com.

As during a traditional Mardi Gras event, everyone should exercise personal security and have a safe and wonderful event, he said.

Mobile police said about 64,000 people attended the celebrations. Officers responded to 13 complaints and made two arrests for minor offenses.

New Orleans, where Mardi Gras celebrations were also canceled this year to slow the spread of the coronavirus, has not proven a similar event.

The original parade route was widened due to the high level of interest, organizers said, and 21 Mardi Gras companies were participating with downtown hotels almost sold out. Restaurants and bars were planning special events and deals.

While the theme of the parade is the Celebration of Mardi Gras and Mobile, it actually aimed to mark the commissioning of the new USS Mobile Navy ship, a shallow water warship produced on Mobile. In addition to the parade, receptions, a breakfast and a commission ceremony were also part of the plans.

They were completely excited about Mardi Gras’s enrichment in May, certainly unexpected, Elizabeth Broughton, co-owner Debris Po Boys, told WALA-TV.

Follow the AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/Und UndingingtheOutbreak.