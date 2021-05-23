Follow the provisions of ABS under the Biological Diversity Act: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service Jalandhar, 22 May Pushpa Gujral Science City organized a webinar in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), on industry and access and benefit sharing (ABS) under the Biological Diversity Act on the occasion of International Biodiversity Day. The webinar was supported by the Biodiversity Working Board and the National Biodiversity Authority. It was attended by 300 industrialists, experts, researchers, biology students and teachers from all over the country. Addressing the participants, Dr. VB Mathur, Chairman, National Biodiversity Authority, underlined that ABS can become a powerful tool to achieve the objectives of conservation and sustainable use of bio-resources and its adoption can lead communities towards the path of sustainable growth . He informed that India was a world leader in the adoption and implementation of the Biological Diversity Act and the countries were asking us to implement the ABS mechanism as well. He, however, expressed his concern about the slow implementation of ABS provisions in the country as required by Articles 15, 16 and 19 of the CBD. Bhavdeep Sardana, prominent industrialist and chairman, CII Punjab, in his opening remarks, said that like many major resources in the world, genetic resources were not evenly distributed and countries rich in bio resources needed to use them wisely to ensure sustainable economic growth. Plants, animals and microbes together make complex ecosystems and delicately balanced and can contribute significantly to the country’s economy. The way in which genetic resources are accessed and how the benefits of their use are shared can create incentives for their conservation and sustainable use, and contribute to creating a fairer and fairer economy to support sustainable development. . Sharing his views during the webinar, J Justin Mohan, secretary, National Biodiversity Authority, underlined the importance of raising awareness on procedures for gaining access to genetic resources and provisions under ABS guidance. He noted that some industries now came voluntarily to implement these guidelines and their achievements had to be recognized, valued and imitated. Such industries can become role models for their counterparts. Dr Neelima Jerath, general manager, Pushpa Gujral Science City, informed that it is estimated that bio-resources provide services worth US $ 125 trillion per year globally. Therefore, there is the importance of recognizing the sovereign rights of each country over its biological resources. India is in the elite group of countries with diversity. She said human actions, including deforestation, wildlife habitat encroachment, intensified agriculture and the acceleration of climate change, have pushed nature beyond its borders. If we continue on this path, the loss of biodiversity will have serious consequences for humanity, including the collapse of food and health systems. Further, the Covid show has highlighted the fact that when we destroy biodiversity we destroy the system that sustains human life. Nature is sending us a message that we need to decipher and take collective action, she added. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Geetha Nayak, GIZ, stressed that nature conservation supports the global economy, creates jobs and protects livelihoods. An investment of $ 1 in storage can yield a return of $ 9. Therefore, access and benefit sharing is an integral part of the sustainability of bio-based industry. Sanjay Kumar, Country Manager of Valagro Biosciences, Hyderabad, who received the Biodiversity Award in India, 2021 in the ABS category, said that the purpose of ABS was to enable the fair distribution of benefits between users and providers in order to open doors for innovation as well as create incentives for storage. Therefore, access to genetic resources in general, and sharing the benefits of this approach, is a key to sustainable development.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos