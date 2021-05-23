Covid 19 coronavirus: Six new cases in managed isolation, wastewater tests are clear





A New Zealander has died after getting a Covid-19 vaccine, but the Ministry of Health says there is no direct link.

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in isolated facilities managed in New Zealand, but no new community cases. And besides good news, wastewater tests in all four cities that were originally returned as “weak positive” results are now negative. Four of the six new isolated isolation cases as of Friday are people who have traveled from the United States (two people), Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. The other two cases are travelers from India, who came here through Qatar. Two previously reported cases have now been recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 27. The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic in 2020 is 2312. “A historic case has been identified following a sailor returning a poor positive test result before being transferred to their ship,” the ministry said. “The sailor confirmed that they had a positive overseas test result at the beginning of the year and subsequent serology testing has confirmed this. If this has not been reported overseas, it will appear in our figures as a historic case.” Update of wastewater test results Poor positive results were recently found in Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua and Queenstown. The results from further testing in Christchurch, which were outstanding, have now returned negatively. The other three cities had returned negative evidence. “The ministry’s assessment is that these poor positive results are likely from recent positive cases in managed isolation or because of recently recovered cases that are not infectious but continue to shed the virus once they return home. or during travel. There is no risk of infection from -19 to sewage “. Information testing The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,106,971. On Friday, laboratories processed 3978 tests and yesterday 2816 tests were processed. The average of seven day rolling hills is 3802. Similar articles There were three cases of Covid-19 reported in managed isolation on Friday, but none in the community. Two were travelers who arrived this week from the UK and India and were discovered during their first test. A third person contracted Covid in isolation was a contact of a previous case who had arrived from India. Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday 10 people were fined after traveling to New Zealand without evidence they were tested negative for Covid-19. There were 23,000 people – or 99.5 percent of passengers – who had met the requirement in January, but about 800 people were excluded, according to figures from Customs. Those excluded included children under the age of 2, some diplomats, some air crews and travelers from Australia, Antarctica and the Pacific Islands. About 45 people were warned because they could not prove they were excluded, or had a negative test result before traveling. However, only four out of 10 fined persons had paid. The maximum fine is $ 1,000.

