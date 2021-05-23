Victorian travelers face fines for refusing to wear a mask on public transport in accordance with the measures

Passengers who refuse to wear a face mask on public transport in Victoria could be fined $ 200 Monday as part of a two-week police crackdown.

Main points: Police will distribute masks on the Victoria public transport system

Police will distribute masks on the Victoria public transport system Only about half of all passengers wore masks, says Transportation Minister Ben Carroll

Only about half of all passengers wore masks, says Transportation Minister Ben Carroll He says evenings are the worst for inconsistencies, especially after football matches

Masks remain mandatory in public transport to prevent the spread of coronavirus, unless people have a valid exception but compliance with the health directive has declined.

“I’m concerned about the level of complacency,” said Transport Minister Ben Carroll.

“This is unfinished, this is a pandemic and we have to do everything we can.”

About half of all passengers on public transport did not wear masks, according to Mr. Carroll.

This is worse than in March, when Department of Transportation compliance data showed that 23 percent of Victorian train passengers were failing to comply with mass instruction.

From Monday, police will be stationed at train stations and tram and bus stations in the Melbourne and Victoria regional during peak morning and evening hours.

About half of the passengers who use public transport in Victoria have not followed the mask directive, the minister says. ( ABC News: Kyle Harley

Free masks will be provided

During the peak of Melbourne’s prolonged blockades, people faced a $ 200 fine for not keeping a face covered in public.

The same fine still applies, but masks should now only be used on public transport, in taxis and vending machines, and when visiting hospitals and care facilities.

Victoria Police Superintendent Andrew Humberstone said police were taking an “educational approach”.

“The face masks given are not as ingrained in our daily lives as they were last year, we also realize that it can be easy to forget to pack a mask while rushing to the train in the morning or leaving the pub after some post-work drinks, “said Chief Inspector Humberstone.

However, he said passengers who refused to wear the mask provided by police for no good reason would be fined.

Travelers who refuse to wear a mask will be fined $ 200 as part of the stroke. ( ABC News: Kyle Harley

Mr Carroll said compliance levels changed every day, but the evening hours were the worst.

“There is some anecdotal evidence that after the day when people are returning home, they are less likely to clean a mask,” he said.

“Often if they are coming home from football, they are forgetting to put on the mask, or have thrown it away.”

He said if people inadvertently left their mask at home, they would ask the transport ticket office for one before embarking on their journey.

“We will distribute the masks at about 70 metropolitan train stations, about 50 V / Line stations, at tram stops. We will do everything we can to make sure Victorians disguise themselves on public transport,” he said. Carroll.

The need for public transport masks was demonstrated earlier this month when two rain-soaked roads from Craigieburnto Southern Cross and Flinders Street in Craigieburn were added to the list of exhibition sites, in connection with a man who tested positive for COVID -19 after leaving the hotel quarantine in South Australia.

The two train services were believed to have picked up people from football at MCG that night.

Mr Carroll said small, enclosed spaces on public transport were now known to spread the coronavirus.

“It just takes a mistake upstairs. We really want to make sure we really change behavior and people disguise themselves when they are on public transport,” he said.

The operation ends on June 6.