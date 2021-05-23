Sixty-nine million Vietnamese go to the polls amid the spread of the virus





Some 69 million Vietnamese are casting ballots Sunday for national and local candidates during nationwide elections twice a decade as the government battles a new outbreak of the virus. As the nation slows to vaccinate its population, officials imposed strict social distance measures at polling stations across the country to reduce health risks. The government expects qualified people to cast their ballots in the National Assembly and the local People’s Council elections. The outcome of the National Assembly elections, which will be announced in 20 days, will not change key government policies. The direction for everything from the economy to foreign affairs has already been decided by high-level party members. Sunday’s vote follows last month’s election of new top leaders, including the prime minister and president, by the National Assembly. Vietnam shifts leaders and maintains key economic policies in place The election “puts an official stamp on everything that has been negotiated and completed within the party,” said Alexander Vuving, a Southeast Asia expert at Daniel K. Inouye Center for Asia-Pacific Security Studies in Hawaii. “There will not be any major change.” More than a million people in Vietnam have received a dose of the vaccine, with only 28,961 receiving two shots by 4pm on Saturday, according to Health Minister Suc Khoe Doi Song. Vietnam is struggling with an internal increase in Covid-19, with 2,066 new local cases of the virus as of April 27, including 31 in the last 12 hours, the health ministry said. The spread is concentrated in the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh. Bac Giang officials have temporarily closed industrial parks to suppliers Apple Inc. AND Samsung Electronics Co. are located. Vietnam Says Foxconn, Luxshare Plants close in the middle of the virus At polling stations, voters are required to wear masks, complete health declaration forms, and practice social distancing. Authorities limited the number of people allowed in the facilities at a single time to prevent large gatherings. Military officials are on standby to ensure the maintenance of social and political order during the elections, the government has said. Eight hundred and sixty-six pre-nominated candidates from the Homeland Front, a party-led organization, are vying for 500 seats in parliament. Most candidates are nominated by party organizations or government agencies, such as the military. While 76 people nominated themselves to run for parliament, only nine achieved it through the review process. List of independents, lowest since 1997, includes the nation’s first gay candidate, Luong The Huy, head of a Hanoi non-governmental organization. Eleven independent candidates ran in 2016, two of whom were elected. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

