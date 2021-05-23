Families observe first anniversary of PIA plane crash

Where should it start? May 22 marks the first anniversary of the Pakistani Airlines (PIA) PK8303 plane crash that killed 97 people when it crashed.

A year later, on Saturday, the victims’ loved ones gathered at Karachis Model Colony, the neighborhood where the plane crashed. This is almost how this story should start. It would be unfair to choose one family story in front of others as the opening.

The grief of each of the families was shocking, their grief appeared on their faces. A year later, they wanted to be heard and comforted like never before.

A view of normalcy has been restored in the neighborhood located near Jinnah International Airport. The terror of that day, May 22, 2020 just two days before Eidul Fitr, seems to have faded.

But on the first anniversary of the tragedy, when relatives of those 97 victims gathered in the Usman Ghani Park neighborhood, located a short distance from the crash site, the Model Colony revived last year’s terror.

The face of patience

If the word patience could have a human face, it would surely belong to Huma Baig, who is still trying to come to terms with the loss of her only son, the charming 27-year-old Mirza Muhammad Wahid Baig.

Holding a picture of her son, she confidently gave interviews to him and the plane crash all the media channels on Saturday, without a tear in her eye.

After completing his education in Australia, Wahid was employed in Lahore. Huma clearly remembers that the price of the PIAs PK8303 ticket to Karachi was Rs 50,000, and how she did not want him to return to Bajram, but his father did.

His father had said he would come, even if he was on the road, she recalls. We were not mother and son, we were loved and loved. We used to fight. When he was around, Id became a young girl. I forced him to dance with me. He said, Mom, bring it!

She also recalled how mother and son drove long to Sea View. She said that in the past year she had investigated Wahids female friends to find out if he had broken someone’s heart because she believes it would be a debt he would have to pay in the afterlife. Thankfully, everyone gave her a clean slate, she said with a relaxed expression.

They are with us

Irfanullah, in his late 60s, seeing the photo of his nephew Muhammad Alyan Waqas, said he was cutting his hair. Azmat, another family member of one of the victims of the plane crash, mourned his death.

No, they are not dead. They are with us, only among us, replied Irfanullah. Speaking to News, he shared the ordeal his family had to go through after the plane crash.

His daughter Nida Waqas, along with her husband Muhammad Waqas Tariq, their daughter Aima Waqas and son Muhammad Alyan Waqas, had planned to surprise their family in Karachi by arriving there from Lahore all four before Eidul Fitr in passed.

The couple managed to surprise the family, but it turned out to be a heartbreaking and horrific shock, as the parents and their two children went missing in the plane crash.

They wanted to surprise us by suddenly arriving home, Irfanullah recalled, saying they had contacted the PIA after the incident and learned that no other airline flight was scheduled to arrive in Karachi from Lahore.

The grandfather also recalled the ordeal they had to go through to get to know the bodies of his children and going through the DNA identification process, complaining that the government and other authorities had not learned from the mistakes made after the plane crash.

Hurting, ignoring

Syed Kashif Altaf lost his younger brother, sister-in-law and their two children in the plane crash. Last year, on his way to the airport to meet his brother and family, he saw dense smoke in the sky and thought something had gone wrong. A year later, they were still going through a lot.

Dr Mohsin, who had also lost his loved ones in the tragedy, complained that neither Sindh Governor Imran Ismail nor any other government official or anyone from the PIA or the Civil Aviation Authority had attended the first anniversary program. We personally invited the governor. He could have sent a representative to the event.