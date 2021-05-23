HMCS Calgary makes a record suck of heroin overseas – Calgary





HMCS Calgary, a Royal Canadian Navy ship, has made a historic drug bust in the Arabian Sea. It is part of Operation Artemis, a smuggling operation. The seizure of 1,286 kilograms (2,835 kilograms) occurred on April 23 and was the largest heroin bust in the history of the Combined Naval Forces (CMF). The combined value of the seized drugs is estimated to be more than $ 23 million. The previous record was set by Australia in 2014, according to HMCS Calgary commanding officer Mark O’Donohue. Read more: The latest PBO estimate says warships will cost $ 77 billion after the projected price drops to $ 17 billion “HMCS Calgary has completed 14 seizures. “We have seized more than 24,000 kg of hashish, almost 3,000 kg of heroin and 1,700 kg of methamphetamine,” said O’Donohue. The story goes down the ad This success has broken another CMF record: more ship seizures. “There are 34 countries that make up the CMF. The Joint Task Force (CTF) 150, who were under the command of this area, is led by Canada. “Our single ship beat an entire CMF record, which is great for morale and great for Canadians wherever they are,” said O’Donohue. The ship, crew of 249 Canadians, left British Columbia in late February for Operation Artemis in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. “There are several terrorist organizations operating in the region. They use the high seas to smuggle contraband, illicit narcotics and weapons into local and global markets to fund their organizations. “When ships like HMCS Calgary catch this, we are wasting funds, ensuring regional stability and contributing to a greater cause,” O’Donohue said. Read more: National Defense says $ 60 billion warship project postponed until 2030 The job is dangerous but vital, said University of Calgary political scientist Rob Huebert. “Canada ‘s navy plays a major role in international security and the rule of law that has been so favorable to Canada,” Huebert said. The Huebert study area is focused on the Canadian Navy and Navy. The story goes down the ad “Canada has been a critical player throughout its modern history, ensuring that freedom of navigation and the rule-based system are preserved. “Our fleet has been central to this,” he added. HMCS Calgary will leave Operation Artemis in mid-June. Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







