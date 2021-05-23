Thailand reports the first cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus





BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) Thailand on Friday said it has uncovered the first cases transmitted in place of the coronavirus variant discovered in India, after announcing the official launch of its national vaccination plan next month. The Ministry of Public Health said 36 cases of the Indian variant were found in a camp for construction workers in Bangkok. Of these, 21 are Thai, 10 are from Myanmar and five from Cambodia, said Dr. Supakit Sirilak, head of the Department of Medical Sciences. The government has banned the arrival of any non-Thai from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal in a bid to prevent the spread of the variant. Thailand reported 3,481 new cases of coronavirus and 32 more deaths on Friday. Its total number of confirmed cases has now risen to 123,066 since the outbreak began, including 94,203 reported since an increase erupted in early April. It has reported 735 deaths, including 641 since April. The Center for Situation Management COVID-19 said a nationwide state of emergency would be extended until the end of July to help contain the virus. The government also announced that it will launch its national vaccination campaign on June 7th and that foreign residents will be allowed to register. The government had seen for weeks whether foreigners would be involved and had said they would be the last to be vaccinated. Thailand hopes to vaccinate 70% of the estimated 70 million people living in the country by the end of the year. Natapanu Nopakun, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that foreign migrant workers, numbering more than 1 million, would be vaccinated separately by the labor ministry. Thailand has already started vaccinating about 150,000 Chinese citizens living in the country. China has supplied Thailand with millions of doses of vaccine. About 200,000 other foreigners from Australia, Japan, Europe, the United States and elsewhere are mostly professionals and retirees. Thailand mostly contained cases of coronaviruses last year closing its borders, enforcing mandatory quarantines and actively tracking the contacts of those found to be infected. The measures destroyed its lucrative tourism industry but kept the pandemic away, for the most part, until early April. The story goes on Then a wave that started at high-level night spots in central Bangkok spread rapidly as people were allowed to travel during a national holiday in mid-April. A partial blockade in recent weeks has made limited progress on the content of the blasts, particularly in Bangkok and prisons. Camps for construction workers have recently become another large group. There are 409 construction camps throughout Bangkok housing 62,169 people. Of this number, 26,134 are Thai and 36,035 are migrant workers. About 87% of the cases recently discovered in Thailand are from the variant of the first coronavirus found in Britain, Supakit said.

