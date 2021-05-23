Hyderabad police crack down on distribution agents – New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: In a rude shock to many distribution agents from various firms, police personnel on Saturday, as part of enforcing a stricter blockade, stopped many of them, seized their vehicles, beat them and forced them they walk home again. Delivery agents from Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato, Grofers and other firms were stopped at checkpoints across the city. To make matters worse for agents, their employers stopped answering their calls after the incidents. “Police told us we could only collect our vehicles by paying a fine of Rs 1,000, even after 5pm,” said Feroz Ahmed, a Zomato delivery agent, while carrying a food package to be delivered. “Now I have to pay the fine, I have already paid the restaurant for the food I have collected, and I also have to pay a penalty of ‘300 to my company for not delivering the parcel,'” the agent said. Another delivery agent, who was returning home after police seized his vehicle, complained “My family is in dire need of money. I just joined Swiggy today and now my account balance is negative. I also have to pay the fine to assemble my vehicle. “ According to police, many food delivery agents are not following Covid protocols during shipments and are taking advantage of the permit they have to submit. Some of them are accompanied by their friends riding on billions with them, while some are found wandering the streets without giving food. Police said they have received instructions from seniors to restrict the movement of boys distributing food. “The government should take strong action against firms whose distribution agents were not informed about the new restrictions,” said Shaik Salauddin, president of the Telangana Gig Trade Union and the Workers’ Platform.

