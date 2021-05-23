Cyclone Yaas: Railways cancel over 74 trains, Check out the full list and more details

New Delhi: Following Cyclone Yaas, the East Coast Railway has decided to cancel 74 trains originating or terminating from Bhubaneswar and Puri. Ahead of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to land along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26, the Northern Railway also canceled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri to Odisha.

The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) on Saturday said Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and cross the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 25th.

List of canceled trains:

01019 Mumbai CSMT -Bhubaneswar canceled on 24 May and 25 May

01020 Bhubaneswar – Mumbai CSMT canceled on 25 May and 26 May

02037 Puri-Ajmer on 24 May

02073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar was canceled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02074 Bhubaneswar- Howrah on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02087 Howrah-Puri on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02088 Puri-Howrah was canceled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02145 Mumbai LTT-Puri canceled on 23 May

02245 Howrah- Yesvantpur canceled on May 25 and May 26

02246 Yesvantpur-Howrah is canceled on May 24 and May 25

02510 Guwahai- Bangalore Cant canceled on May 24 and 25

02659 Nagarcoil-Shalimar canceled on 23 May

02665 Howrah – Kanyakumari canceled on May 24

02703 Howrah-Secunderabad was canceled on 25 May, 26 May and 27 May

02704 Secunderabad- Howrah was canceled on 24 May, 25 May and 26 May

02801 Puri- New Delhi canceled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02802 New Delhi-Puri canceled on 23 May, 24 May and 25 May

02814 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar canceled on 24 May

02816 Anand Vihar-Puri canceled on 24 May and 26 May

02821 Howrah-Chennai was canceled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02822 Chennai-Howrah was canceled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02823 Bhubaneswar – New Delhi is canceled on May 25

02826 New Delhi- Bhubaneswar canceled on 24 May

02838 Puri – Howrah is canceled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02844 Ahmedabad-Puri was canceled on 23 May and 24 May

02861 Rourkela- Bhubaneswar canceled on 26 May and 27 May

02862 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela is canceled on 26 May and 27 May

02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur is canceled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02874 Yesvantpur – Howrah was canceled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02875 Puri – Anand Vihar is canceled on May 25

05228 Muzaffarpur Yesvantpur canceled on 24 May

07015 Bhubaneshwar Secunderabad was canceled on 26 May, 27 May and 28 May

07016 Secunderabad – Bhubaneshwar canceled on 24 May, 25 May and 26 May

07479 Tirupati – Puri is canceled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

07480 Puri-Tirupati canceled on May 26, May 27 and May 28

08451 Hatia-Puri on 25 May, 26 May and 28 May

08452 Puri-Hatia canceled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

08463 Bhubaneshwar -Bangalore canceled on 26 May and 27 May

08464 Bangalore-Bhubaneshwar canceled on May 25 and May 26

08477 Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh was canceled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

08478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Puri was canceled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02146 Puri- Mumbai LTT canceled on 25 May

02209 Bhubaneshwar – New Delhi is canceled on 26 May

02249 Bangalore – New Tinsukia is canceled on May 25th

02642 Shalimar – Trivandrum is canceled on May 25

02643 Ernakulam – Patna is canceled on 24 May and 25 May

02664 Tiruchchirapalli – Howrah was canceled on 25 May

02774 Secunderabad – Shalimar is canceled on May 25

02807 Santragachhi – Chennai is canceled on 25 May

02815 Puri – Anand Vihar is canceled on May 26 and May 27

02819 Bhubaneshwar – Anand Vihar is canceled on 26 May

02820 Anand Vihar – Bhubaneshwar canceled on 25 May

02824 New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar is canceled on 26 May

02828 Sura – Puri is canceled on May 25

02843 Puri-Ahmedabad canceled on May 25 and May 27

05930 New Tinsukia – Tambaram is canceled on May 24

02038 Ajmer-Puri canceled on 25 May

02093 Puri – Jodhpur is canceled on May 26

02254 Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur canceled on 26 May

02376 Jasidih- Tambaram canceled on 26 May

02507 Trivandrum – Silchar is canceled on May 25

02552 Kamakhya – Yesvantpur canceled on 26 May

02611 Chennai – New Jalpaigudi canceled on 26 May

02660 Shalimar – Nagarcoil is canceled on 26 May

02773 Shalimar – Secunderabad is canceled on 26 May

02839 Bhubaneswar – Chennai is canceled on 27 May

02864 Yesvantpur- Howrah was canceled on 26 May

02868 Pondichery – Howrah was canceled on May 26th

08405 Puri – Ahmedabad is canceled on May 26

08419 Puri – Jayanagar is canceled on May 27

08450 Patna – Puri is canceled on May 25

In its bulletin, IMD said, “The low-pressure area is likely to focus on a depression in the east-central bay of Bengal until tomorrow, the morning of May 23. It will most likely move north-northwest, to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by May 24 and further into a very severe cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours ”.

It is expected to move north-northwest and intensify further and reach the northern Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and the neighboring northern coasts of Odisha and Bangladesh by the morning of May 26, IMD added.