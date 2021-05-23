Eye to eye for Covid closing of Maharashtra? Health Suggestions in Phasing Up the Brakes from June 1st





As the positivity rate fell close to 10% in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday cast a hint that the government could consider easing some of the Covid-19 restrictions in a phased manner after June 1st. Authorities claimed they had adequate health infrastructure and medicines. The government will assess the situation in the last week of May. If the positivity rate drops below 10% and the number of active cases drops, the state may consider easing some restrictions, Tope told the Times of India. With the third wave in mind, the government would take a cautious approach and Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray would announce the final decision. State authorities can slowly consider easing restrictions if the number of active cases drops and 50% of hospital beds are vacant, Tope added. Maharashtra has reported the highest positivity rate along with other states for weeks and now the state has finally managed to get its positivity level below 15%. According to the presentation of the central government health ministries, the level of positivity of the states on Saturday was 12%. State oversight expert Dr Pradeep Awate said the degree of positivity in the state was expected to drop further. The current restrictions are just a pause button and the collateral damages would be much more if we continue to close longer. As transmission diminishes, we need to open up in a consistent and careful way, he said. On April 5, the state government installed blocking-like curbs, which became stricter on April 15. Read also: BMC-run vaccination centers in Mumbai to close on Sunday amid shortage The center told its conference Saturday that eight states, including Maharashtra, had more than one case of Covid glory in the country. Karnataka topped the list with 5.14 lakh cases, followed by Maharashtra with 3.67 lakh cases and Kerala with 3.06 lakh cases. The positivity rate is currently more than 10% in 23 districts in Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu led the election with 37 districts, followed by Karnatakas with 29 districts. The positivity rate is over 10% in 28 districts in Odisha and 24 in Rajasthan. On Saturday, 18 countries in the country had a more than 15% positivity rate. A total of 14 states, including Maharashtra (12.04%), had a positivity rate in the 5-15% range and four states had a positivity of less than 5% Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

