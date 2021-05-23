With the fall of the pandemic, the city of Alabama will hold a “Tardy Grass” parade | national

Mobile, Alabama (AP) Plastic beads cast by float from thousands of delightful, often unmasked pleasures, when the port city of Alabama held a Mardi Gras-style parade on Friday evening. And competed for accessories. According to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many lined up side by side, some deep along the sidewalk and shouted as nearly 30 grades and several high school marching bands passed through the center of Mobile. Many people gave up and held a party as both hospitalization and COVID-19 vaccination fell through.

It was definitely not a Mardi Gras parade. These can only be kept during the Mardi Gras period, which is the period before Lent. But it seemed like it was a big part of the goal after months of blockage, illness, death and face masks.

Maybe call it TardyGras.

James L. Hurst said he was glad he went to the evening after a difficult year. Many did not cover their faces with a bright mood that engulfed the crowd on a refreshing spring night in the clear sky. Some attended a party of a small house near the point of the parade stage. Others on the itinerary enthusiastically raised their hands to grab the necklace with loose beads thrown by the rider on the float.

“I did not have the opportunity to celebrate Mardi Gras last year because it was canceled due to COVID-19,” Hurst told the Associated Press. “It feels good to go out! We have the vaccine and we are ready! ”

He called it the beginning of a new era, “My mom had a COVID and it was like three months before I met her before she overcame it. She told us all. I was vaccinated.”

Christopher Robinson, a resident and king of a mobile time called the Crew, one of the parade groups, said he had “grown up in Mardigra” in the port city and was happy to celebrate again after such a year. I made.

“Oh, we hate pandemics,” Robinson said. “But what do you know?” It was able to take us back to a great season, celebrate and come back more than ever. Celebration, friends, family, having a good time Please. May 21st of this year will bring us back as usual. “

Police officers on the parade road took beads and ornaments from the street and handed them to the children in the crowd trapped behind the barricade. A thriving high school marching band provided a party soundtrack with shouts from the crowd. The day event included a commissioning ceremony and fireworks at night.

“For the last 14 to 16 months, it has been very difficult for everything to work, but this is a real blessing,” said Stephen Toomy, who owns the Mardigra supplier. WALA-TV..

Nationwide hospitalization for COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, is the lowest since April 2020, with more than 11,000 deaths and more than 540,000 infections in Alabama. Only about a quarter of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated and state immunization levels have been below the country for several months.

Mobile county vaccination rates largely reflect state vaccination rates, with about 25% of the region’s more than 400,000 residents being vaccinated. Despite the recent federal government, some feared him in advance GUIDELINES For face masks, a large number of unvaccinated and masked persons can block the parade route.

Dr. Bernard Ahold, a county health official, said earlier that health officials want people to follow safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. al.com the report.

Everyone should exercise their personal safety and keep a safe and wonderful event like a traditional Mardi Gras event, he said.

According to mobile police, about 64,000 people attended the festival. Police responded to 13 complaints and arrested two offenders.

New OrleansThe Mardi Gras holiday was canceled again this year to delay the spread of the coronavirus, but has not proven a similar event.

According to organizers, the original parade route was widened by a high level of interest, with 21 Mardi Gras associations participating and hotels in the city center almost sold out. Restaurants and bars were planning special events and deals.

The theme of the parade was “Celebration of Mardi Gras” and mobile, but it was actually to commemorate the launch of the new USS Mobile navy, a mobile-produced shallow-sea fighter. In addition to the parade, reception, breakfast and commissioning were part of the plan.

“We are absolutely excited about Mardi Gras in May, which is certainly unexpected,” Debris Po Boys co-owner Elizabeth Broughton told WALA-TV.

Follow the AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic AND https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak..