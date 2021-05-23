PHOTO: RCMP Murder Team Investigates After One Person Was Killed With Firearm At Coquitlam Target





The Mounties responded to the incident Saturday night (May 22) as residents said they heard gunshots near Hart Street and Henderson Avenue.

Investigators confirm that a man died from the shooting in Coquitlam this evening (May 22). The Integrated Murder Investigation Team (IHIT) says the victim was shot near the corner of Henderson Avenue and Hart Street around 5:30 p.m., which is believed to be a targeted event. At the same time, residents of the Maillardville neighborhood said they had heard between three and six gunshots coming from an alley next to a house. Police patrolled the area and placed a yellow tarp next to a vehicle, covering what looked like a body. Tri-City News contacted Coquitlam RCMP for comments on the situation. We will continue to provide updates when information becomes available. More to come … ORIGINAL STORY: Police are at the scene in a fatal gun shooting in Coquitlam this evening (May 22). According to numerous reports, the Mounties are investigating in an alley adjacent to a mansion located nearby corner of Henderson Avenue and Hart Street in the Maillardville area. In the photos and video provided for Tri-City News, a yellow tarp is seen placed over what appears to be a body next to a vehicle and police have registered a large part of the area to investigate. Locals – both at the scene and on social media – are saying they heard gunshots around 5:30 p.m. A woman who says she has lived in the neighborhood for five years explains that she was on her balcony taking care of her plants when she heard six shots. “I live on really long streets and when I looked across the street, I saw someone running away and had blue pants on a blue shirt. I think it was a man and that was all I saw.” Another resident explains that he was watching a hockey game on TV when he also heard the sound of gunshots. “I heard maybe about three or four shots. It looked like someone was lighting fireworks and about half an hour later, there were cops everywhere.” Tri-City News contacted RCMP for comments on the situation.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos