We can no longer burden our stressed health workers: TN CM MK Stalin | Chennai News





CHENNAI: Explaining the reason for imposing a complete blockade on the state for a week starting Monday, Tamil Prime Minister Nadu MK Stalin said on Saturday that all those working in the health sector were facing a major psychological stress. Doctors, nurses and other health workers on the front line have faced immeasurable difficulties. Many doctors have died. Others are working without worrying about their lives. They could not be charged with more pressure, he said.

He was addressing the first meeting of the MLA committee from various parties in the Secretariat immediately after a session with medical experts. He said school and college students were among those facing major crises due to Covid-19. For them, the holidays are joyful, but now it has turned into a misery. They may be subject to depression. How long can schools and colleges be closed? Education for children should resume as soon as possible, he said.

The state will not yet bring the pandemic under control but people are roaming the streets as if life has returned to normal, he said.

Efforts by the government to address the lack of oxygen have yielded positive results. The government is able to provide adequate amounts of oxygen to all hospitals, he said. INOX Air Products has planned a liquid oxygen production unit in Hosur, while Sicgilsol India Private Limited has proposed to expand its oxygen production unit in Ranipet by investing 100 crore.

The center has increased oxygen separation to 519 tonnes from 480T at the request of state governments. The state has received 100T of liquid oxygen per day from Odisha. The state government also held talks with Maharashtra to bring in 900T oxygen and is under the scrutiny of that government.

Efforts were made to produce more oxygen in Tamil Nadu by setting up new joint ventures involving Tidco and private entities. The Department of Industries had regulated the import of life-saving equipment worth 40 crore, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders, regulators, flow meters and ISO cryogenic tanks. Agreements were made to procure 2,150 cylinders from Singapore through Sipcot and another 1,000 cylinders through CII, in addition to 800 from Dubai, 975 from South Korea and 380 from Malaysia, he said. There is a plan to procure 2,675 oxygen concentrations in 22 crore from the GCC. Orders have been placed to buy 5,000 20-cent concentrators from Singapore and 185 from Lebanon, CM said.







