Vaccination of people without CNIC is a big challenge: Asad Umar – Pakistan

Says NCOC working to find a way out

Pakistan among 30 nations that have given over 5 million doses

Vaccination of people over 30 years begins

88 die, over 4,000 infected within a day

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Saturday that it was a major challenge to vaccinate those residents of the country who did not hold computerized national identity cards (CNICs) but the National Center of Command and Operation (NCOC) was trying to establish a mechanism to inoculate them as well.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has joined the list of 30 countries that have administered over five million doses.

Covid-19, on the other hand, continued to die as 88 more people became infected with the virus and 4,000 more became infected in a single day.

Talking to dawn, Mr Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said the issue of those who had registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and had Certificate of Registration (PoR) cards was discussed at the forum and it was decided that they get vaccinated.

However I am not able to announce a policy for those living illegally in the country as it will be difficult to recognize such people and administer vaccines to them instead of taking action against them. Moreover, our priority is to vaccinate those who have CNIC and then we can switch to those who do not have IDs, he said.

NCOC members will collectively look into the matter and try to find a way to vaccinate them, the minister added.

There are three million legal and illegal Afghan refugees in addition to other nationals living in Pakistan who do not have CNIC.

On the other hand, said for the Secretary General of the Medical Association of Pakistan (PMA) Dr. Qaiser Sajjad dawn that this was a very important issue and the government should look into it as the virus would have remained very much present in the country if illegal people had not been vaccinated.

There are three million cleaners finding food from the garbage, a large number of housekeepers and maids are missing CNIC and there are refugees from a number of countries. In Karachi we have localities such as Bengali Parah. The government should find a way out for them and make lists, if there is no one already, for vaccination, he said.

Such people should be inoculated with a single dose vaccine, as it may be difficult to find them for the second dose. In addition, teams should be sent to their areas instead of calling them to vaccination centers, Dr Sajjad suggested.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed in a tweet on Saturday that Pakistan had administered over five million doses of Covid-19 an achievement achieved by just 29 other countries.

As we go through the value of 5 doses of Covid vaccines, let’s reaffirm our commitment to the balanced data response, which has been the hallmark of Pakistan Covid’s effort with dividends in health and good economic news – 3.94% increase, Dr Sultan wrote on Twitter.

A Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was a major development that Pakistan was counted among 30 countries that had administered over five million doses to its citizens.

When asked about other nations that had exceeded the figure, the official named the United States, China, India, Russia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Turkey, Israel, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium , Germany, Canada and Japan.

Morocco, Romania, the Netherlands, Poland, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Chile are also part of the list, he added.

The NHS ministry official said vaccination against Covid-19 started in February in Pakistan but again we managed to deliver over five million doses in three months.

The pace will increase further and we hope to reach the overall target of 10 million vaccines in one month, he added.

When asked that being the fifth most populous country, Pakistan should have reached the target of five million doses much earlier, the official said it should be borne in mind that the country did not produce vaccines.

Furthermore, we failed to deposit the advance amount for vaccines as Canada and other countries did, for a variety of reasons, including possible National Bureau of Accountability cases. Despite that, we managed to fix the vaccine and now we have enough reserves, he added.

Vaccination of people aged 30 and over, on the other hand, began on Saturday.

Vaccination for 30-40 years starts today! Register yourself by sending CNIC to 1166. When you receive an SMS, visit the mentioned Vaccination center on the given date (or later) and get vaccinated !, NCOC wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, forum data reported 4,007 cases and 88 deaths in the last 24 hours. The national positivity ratio was estimated at 6.43 percent.

Up to 536 patients were on ventilator while the number of active cases stood at 63,436 as of May 22nd. In addition, 4,819 patients were treated at various hospitals in the country.

Published in Agim, 23 May 2021