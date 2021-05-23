The spread of Mount Everest Covid has infected 100 people in the base camp, says the guide | Malin Everest





A coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, said a mountaineering guide, giving the first comprehensive assessment amid official Nepalese denials that the disease has spread to the world’s highest peak. Austria’s Lukas Furtenbach, who last week halted his Everest expedition for fear of the virus, said on Saturday one of his foreign guides and six Nepalese Sherpa guides had tested positive. I think with all the confirmed cases we know now confirmed by pilots (rescue), by insurance, by doctors, by expedition leaders, I have positive tests so we can prove it, said Furtenbach from the Nepalese capital , Kathmandu. We have at least 100 minimum positive people for Covid in the base camp, and then the numbers could be around 150 or 200. He said it was clear there were many instances at Everest base camp because he could clearly see that people were sick and could hear people coughing in their tents. A total of 408 foreign climbers have been given permission to climb Everest this season, aided by several hundred Sherpas and support staff who have been stationed at the base camp since April. Nepali mountaineering officials have denied there have been any active cases this season between climbers and support staff at all base camps for Himalayan mountain sites. Mountaineering was shut down last year due to the pandemic. Nepalese officials could not be reached immediately for comment Saturday. Other climbing crews have not reported any Covid-19 infection among their members or staff. Some climbers have reported being positive after falling from Everest base camp. Furtenbach said most of the teams on the mountain were not carrying virus testing kits and that before his team withdrew, they had assisted in conducting the tests and had confirmed two cases. Most of the teams were still at base camp, hoping for clear weather next week so they could make one last push to the top before the climbing season closes at the end of the month, Furtenbach said. In late April, a Norwegian climber became the first to test positive at Everest base camp. He was flown by helicopter to Kathmandu, where he was treated and later returned home. Nepal is experiencing an increase in the virus, with a record number of new infections and deaths. Last week China canceled its climb to Mount Everest for fear the virus could spread from Nepal. Nepal reported 8,607 new infections and 177 deaths on Friday, bringing the total countries since the start of the pandemic to more than 497,000 infections and 6,024 deaths.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos