The ACT leader calls for bonus pay for high-performance teachers

The bar had to be raised for teachers as students fall behind international standards, says David Seymour.

High-performance teachers will be given cash bonuses from a national funding fund, under new ACT Party proposals.

At the annual ACT Partys conference on Sunday, leader David Seymour called for tougher teacher accreditation to raise the level of the profession.

Teachers are expected to undertake developments in math, science and English, Seymour said.

It is difficult to be inspired for perfection by someone who failed himself in 12, he said.

READ MORE:

* The act proposes a four-year term of the Government in the Draft Law on Members

* It is madness that we do not teach our Congolese the history of Aotearoa

* The rise of the ACT in 2020 highlights tensions between the party’s libertarian and populist traditions



Teachers are required to undertake professional development each year, but it was unclear what this specified, Seymour told hundreds of conference participants.

Students were falling behind international standards and the bar had to be raised for teachers, he said.

ROBERT KITCHEN / STUFF Acts Party leader David Seymour offers his opinion on the 2021 Budget.

But as he called for tougher standards, he also proposed a $ 250 million fund from which principals could receive to reward teachers who had demonstrated brilliance.

With complete discretion, a principal can reward a high-performing teacher with an additional, say, $ 15,000. The effect of the policy would be to seriously change the range or people who consider teaching.

In 2017, he suggested a similar plan for stimulated salaries among teachers, with a cap of $ 1 billion to increase salaries for high-performance teachers.

So while the new fund was only a quarter of the previous proposal, he said teachers should be rewarded for excellence, rather than years at work.

There is no formula set by the government, this is not the performance pay is an Excellence Reward Fund that a CEO can use above and above normal salaries, just like any head of a small and medium enterprise is in charge with the reward, he said.

Chris McKeen / Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour addressed several hundred people at the annual conference at the ASB Theater, Auckland.

Government four-year terms

The ACT also pushed for the mandate of governments to be extended from three to four years.

National leader Judith Collins and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have both said before that they supported a move from a three-year term to four.

New Zealand’s parliamentary term is short compared to most countries. The UK term is five, while the United States has elections every four years. The US presidency is limited to two four-year terms.

Previous polls have shown support from Kiwis for the extension of the mandate.

But under Seymours’ proposal, the government will have to hand over control of elected committees to the opposition.

He said the Independent Selection Committees would be a voice of people asking tough questions of Government laws.

They would be a dozen or so mini-parliaments where dissenting voices would dominate.