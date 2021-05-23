Delhi-Odisha trains are canceled from 24 May. Check the list here

In the wake of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to land along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26, the Northern Railway has canceled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri to Odisha.

These trains are canceled according to the Northern Railways:

The Puri-New Delhi special was canceled on May 24, 25 and 26 and the New Delhi Puri special on May 23, 24 and 25.

– Anand Vihar Terminal – Bhubneshwar Special was canceled on 24 May.

-Special Anand Vihar-Puri was canceled on 24 and 26 May while special Puri-Anand Vihar was canceled on 26 and 27 May.

-The Bhubneshwar-New Delhi special was canceled on May 25 and the New Delhi-Bhubneshwar special on May 26.

The New Delhi-Bhubneshwar special was canceled on May 24 and the Puri-Anand Vihar special was canceled on May 25. Special Anand Vihar-Puri will not appear on May 25.

-Speciali Puri-Yognagri Rishikesh will not take place on May 25, 26 and 27, while the specialty Yognagri Rishikesh-Puri was canceled on May 24, 25 and 26.

-Special Bhubneshwar-New Delhi and Bhubneshwar-Anand Vihar cancellation was canceled on 26 May.

Separately, Southern Railway has also temporarily canceled train services due to Cyclone Yaas.

The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) informed on Saturday that a low pressure zone has formed over the East of the central Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify in a cyclonic storm by Monday (May 24).

“A low-pressure zone has formed over the East Bay of central Bengal today (May 22). It is very likely to focus on a Depression over the East Bay of central Bengal by tomorrow, May 23 in the morning. There are many likely to move north – northwest, intensify to a Cyclonic Storm by May 24 and further to a very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next 24 hours, “IMD said in its latest update Saturday.

According to the weather department, the storm will continue to move northwest and intensify further and reach the North Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and the neighboring coasts north of Odisha and Bangladesh around the morning of May 26th.

To review preparations for the upcoming cycle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with senior government officials today, the ANI news agency reported.

(With contributions from agencies)

