Sonu Sood to set up oxygen plants at Kurnool and Nellore hospitals in June





Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter on May 22 to announce that he and his team are working towards setting up oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh Kurnool and Nellore. The actor stressed that they will set up more oxygen plants in the states that need them, stressing its time to support rural India. SONU SOOD to set up oxygen plants in ANDHRA PRADESH Sonu Sood and his team are launching their oxygen plant initiative with Kurnool Government Hospital, which will be attended by Atmakur District Hospital, Nellore. Sonu wrote on Twitter photos of the two hospitals and wrote: Very happy to announce that the first set of Oxygen Plants will be placed at Kurnool Government Hospital & one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in June! This would be followed by the placement of more plants in other states in need! Time to support rural India (sic). Very happy to announce that the first batch of My Oxygen Plants will be placed at Kurnool Government Hospital & one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in June! This will be followed by the placement of more plants in other states in need! Time to support rural India pic.twitter.com/vLef9Po0Yl sood fund (@SonuSood) May 22, 2021 SONU SOOD TEAM ADJUSTS CYLINDER OXYGEN FOR KARNATAKA HOSPITAL Recently, Sonu Sood and his team helped Bengaluru Hospital save the lives of 20-22 Covid patients by arranging oxygen cylinders for them. The Sonu Sood Charity Foundation Karnataka team had received an SOS call from a police officer about the urgent request for oxygen cylinders at ARAK Hospital. The team managed to fix 16 oxygen cylinders after setting up an emergency alarm with his contacts. SONU SOOD B VHET Vaccinated, Launches Awareness Raising Initiative Sonu Sood has launched Sanjevan A Shot of Life, a CSR initiative aimed at raising awareness about the Covid-19 vaccine. As part of the same, he took the first dose of the vaccine and shared the update with fans on Twitter. He wrote, I got my vaccine today and now is the time to vaccinate my whole country. Launched the largest vaccination machine “Sanjeevani” which will bring awareness and put our people vaccinated (sic). I got my vaccine today and now is the time to get vaccinated all over my country. Launched the largest vaccination machine “Sanjeevani” which will bring awareness and vaccinate our people. @IlaajIndia @ Rrjeti18Grup @SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/lxhRv004De sood fund (@SonuSood) April 7, 2021 Sonu Sood has consistently helped people suffering from Covid-19 by arranging medical care for them. The actor was infected with the virus last month on April 17 and was tested negative for it on April 23. READ ALSO | Sonu Sood and team fix oxygen cylinders for Bengaluru hospital, in addition to 22 patients with Covid READ ALSO | Sonu Sood calls on government to announce free education for children who lost parents for Covid-19







