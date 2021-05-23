



Priti Patel has unveiled an American-style digital system that she claimed would help the government to count the number of people entering and leaving the UK accurately for the first time. People coming to the UK without a visa or immigration status in the future will have to apply for an electronic travel authorization (ETA), said the interior secretary, who automatically determines the eligibility of visitors in advance. The Home Office anticipates about 30 million ETA applications each year. Proposals to digitize the border will officially begin on Monday as part of Patels widely despising plans to change the UK asylum and immigration system. Critics have called her plans to deport asylum seekers back to other European countries incoherent and inhumane. The digital system has been introduced following recent evidence suggesting that long-held estimates of migration data were significantly flawed. It was widely accepted that 3 million Europeans lived in the UK and would apply to governments under the EU settlement scheme. By the end of last month, however, more than 5.4 million applications for the scheme had been received, with 4.9 million resolved status granted. Government figures show around 144.7 million passenger arrivals in the year to June 2019, including UK residents returning. About 40 million were from the European Economic Area and Switzerland; they from elsewhere numbered 20 million. Patel said: Our new fully digital frontier will provide the ability to count people at home and abroad, giving us control over who comes to the UK. As well as launching its latest immigration plans, Patel will reiterate failures in the asylum system and the need to crack down on human smugglers. On Wednesday she escorted police as they arrested the suspected leaders of a smuggling gang that used minicab drivers and trucks to move migrants in and out of the UK. However, its asylum reforms have drawn widespread criticism, with the UN among many organizations believing they are legally unworkable and so damaging to jeopardize Britain’s global credibility. EU countries have already stated that they will not reach bilateral agreements to facilitate the expulsion of refugees from the UK. The strategy also sets out how the government will make it easier for people with disabilities to come to the UK by simplifying the application process and reforming how people are sponsored by employers. The Home Office hopes to make entry into the UK fully digital by the end of 2025.

