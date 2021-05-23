Iran says inspectors may no longer take images of nuclear sites





TEHRAN The speaker of Iran’s parliament said Sunday that international inspectors may no longer have oversight images of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to salvage Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. The comments of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, broadcast on state TV, further underline the window of narrowing for the US and others to reach an agreement with Iran. The Islamic Republic is already enriching and accumulating uranium at levels much higher than those allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal. In this regard, and based on the expiration of the three-month deadline, the International Atomic Energy Agency will definitely not have the right to access the images from May 22, Qalibaf said. May 22 was Saturday. The International Atomic Energy Agency had said its director general would brief reporters later Sunday in Vienna. The United Nations agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ad Under what is called an Additional Protocol with Iran, the IAEA collects and analyzes hundreds of thousands of images captured daily by its sophisticated surveillance cameras, the agency said in 2017. The agency also said then that it had placed 2,000 anti-manipulation seals on nuclear material. and accessories. Iran’s hardline parliament in December passed a bill that would suspend part of UN inspections at its nuclear facilities if European signatories did not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by February. The IAEA reached a three-month agreement with Iran to retain images of surveillance, with Tehran threatening to delete them later if no agreement is reached. It was not immediately clear if the images from February had been deleted. Qalibaf said Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state affairs, supported the decision. Ad ___ Gambrell reported from Dubai, UAE.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

