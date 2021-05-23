



52 minutes does not pass Do not use media player support for your device We call Wetin dis Video, Residents carry mattresses and other items as they run to safety The Di government for the Democratic Republic of Congo wants to launch an evacuation plan for the eastern Di town of Goma following the eruption of a large volcano. High lava springs erupt from Mount Nyiragongo into the night sky coming from a thick orange cloud over Goma, with a population of two million. Thousands of residents do not start running the komota, many of them fall on their feet. Di volcano, wey dey 10 km (six miles) from Goma, erupts for the last time in 2002, killing 250 pipo and leaving 120,000 homeless. Many pipo carry dia mattresses and other items as the bulls begin to head towards the border with Rwanda to the east, even before the government notification, we arrive a few hours after the explosion does not start. Rwandan authorities say about 3,000 people are no longer officially crossing Goma. Kontri state media say bull go accommodate bull for schools and places of worship. Other residents run to higher ground west of the city. “We are already in total psychosis,” resident Zacharie Paluku told the Associated Press (AP) news agency. “Everyone dey; pipo dey run komot. We really do not know how to do wetin.” Wia dis photos come from, EPA Wia dis photos come from, EPA Wia dis photos come from, Getty Images A new fracture opens in the di volcano, may allow lava to flow south towards Goma and reach the airport, wey dey di east edge of town. The noiseless electricity basket in large areas, and a highway connecting Goma with the town of Beni does not see the smart lava. “We have the smell of sulfur. From afar you see fire giant wey dey coming out of the mountain,” resident Carine Mbala told the AFP news agency. An official from Virunga National Park, with the location of volcano de, says to staff that dey eruption similar to one for 2002 and makes all wey dey near the airport know “to evacuate without delay”. Earlier, Communications Minister Patrick Muyay tweeted that he knows the government is discussing “urgent measures” after the prime minister holds an emergency meeting for the capital, Kinshasa. Dem advises pipo to stay calm, but some complain of poor communication from authorities, especially as many conflicting accounts do not start circulating on social media. At the UN peacekeeping mission for the country, Monusco says dem dey conducts military surveillance flights over di city. Mount Nyiragongo is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, but bin dey’s concerns say the Goma Volcano Observatory does not properly monitor the activity of the volcano, as the World Bank cut funding due to allegations of corruption. For a report on May 10, di observatory warns that say seismic activity for Nyiragongo is increasing. In the volcano the deadliest happy eruption for 1977, when more than 600 pipes die.

