Mankind in Trouble If Biodiversity Decreases Further, Costa Rica News Warns





mankind should rethink its relationship with nature and bet more on caring for all kinds, it’s global calling today as we celebrate International Day for Biological Diversity. If biological diversity has a problem, so does man, as those resources are the pillars that support civilizations, he says. United Nations Report on this topic. According to the international body, the loss of diversity threatens all these areas, including health. Strong evidence There is evidence that biodiversity loss may increase the incidence of zoonoses, i.e. diseases transmitted from animals to humans; Whereas, if it can be kept stable, it would be an excellent tool in the fight against pandemics such as the current COVID-19, caused by SARS-CoV-2, the text emphasizes. Under the slogan I am part of the solution, this day is commemorated all over the world, which precedes some international events related to this topic, such as United Nations Conference on Biodiversity COP15, which will take place in October, in Kunming, China. During this meeting, the achievements and implementation of the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020 will be reviewed and the final decision on the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework will be adopted. In addition, the 2021 Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration begins. The context of biodiversity Biodiversity is the wide variety of existing plants, animals and microorganisms and includes genetic variations within each species – for example, between crop varieties and livestock breeds – as well as the plurality of ecosystems: lakes, forests, deserts, agricultural fields. They all maintain multiple interactions between their members (humans, plants, animals) and their environment (water, air, soil). Recent data show that fish provide 20 percent of animal protein for about three billion people. Moreover, more than 80 percent of the human diet consists of plants, and an equal number of people living in rural areas of developing countries rely on traditional herbal-based medicines for basic health care. Every year, International Day for Biological Diversity celebrated, proclaimed by United Nations General Assembly in order to raise awareness of its importance as well as the need to preserve it for present and future generations. In 1992, Convention on Biological Diversity was signed on Earth Summit of the United Nations, which was adopted by 196 countries, with the aim of encouraging the protection, care and conservation of the diversity of the planet species. Resonance is created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom holders, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from around the planet to bridge the gap between work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity for live and work in a nurturing and supportive environment.

