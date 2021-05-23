More Covid-19 vaccine centers to open in Western Cape on Monday

The Western Cape government has announced it will improve its vaccination program by adding new centers Monday.

Between May 17 and 20, the Western Cape health department vaccinated 6,646 qualified people, including those in nursing homes.

The department said it deliberately started with only eight vaccination sites on the first day (May 17) to test the system.

The Western Cape government has announced it will compile the number of vaccination centers from 26 to 53 on Monday.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Alan Winde in a statement Saturday.

Winde said more vaccination sites were in the process.

Winde said this was part of his government-scale approach, where they would bring more sites to the internet regularly, “as we significantly increase the number of vaccines administered every day”.

He found that the Western Cape health department would bring 23 additional public vaccination sites online, bringing the total number of public vaccination sites to 42.

The private sector will have 11 operational sites as of Monday, with Mediclinic bringing four additional sites online as of May 24, Winde added.

“We will also continue with notifications about nursing homes in Cape Town and start contacts with nursing homes in suburban municipalities. I am also happy to confirm that the top six public vaccination sites in rural areas will open Monday, with many more coming online as we grow older, “Winde said.

This week the Western Cape health department completed the first week of the Phase 2 vaccination program for over 60-year-olds, which also included Phase 1b for health care workers.

The department said the biggest challenge was assigning people to get their vaccine which was done centrally through the National Department of Health system.

He said that this resulted in:

• Many residents and health care workers who were registered by not receiving their second SMS notifying them of the date, time and place of vaccination;

• Lots of people planning for a certain day at a certain site;

• Some residents designated a vaccination site that was too far away and missed their appointments; AND

• Late notice of the date of their appointment.

“We understand that there is a delay in residents receiving their SMS and some have received their SMS just one day before the vaccine is scheduled.”

To rectify this, the department said it had been given control over the scheduling of SMSs, which would now allow local teams to control the distribution of SMSs in the province.

“Our teams will now work on aligning registrations with planning and aim to ensure a three-day time-ahead so that residents have enough time to go to their vaccination site. We will also make sure that places to be chosen close to where the person resides “.

