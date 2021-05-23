Israel-Gaza: Ceasefire halts bloodshed, but Palestinian youth rage stronger than ever





It was a hot August day in 2009. CNN witnessed those scenes, which then-12-year-old Mohammed al-Kurd says he can barely remember today.

Applying his current family home is the part of the house his grandmother once lived in – who died last year at the age of 103 -. A Jewish man lives there now – a settler, under international law. Outside, a playground that was once an island of tranquility for Kurdish children is littered with garbage and overcrowded. An olive tree that his family planted in 2000 stands in the middle of the garden.

“It was the first time I felt how petite I was compared to the hundreds of army and police and occupation forces that were escorting the settlers and throwing people out of their homes,” Kurd told CNN from the family home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem. week.

“A lot of things have been erased from my memory because of the intensity of the situation.”

Kurd is now a poet. His first book of his poems focusing on the Palestinian war is about to be published. He called it “Rifqa”. Kurd is also a vocal defender of Palestinian rights, and his family again faces the possibility of forced displacement from what remains in his home. As the conflict between Israel and Hamas flared up this month, Kurds were sincere in their activism about the plight of the Palestinians in Gaza. After the announcement of a ceasefire ended more than 11 days of conflict between Gaza and Israel , Kurds and other Palestinians say they can relax a little easier. But they say their daily reality has not changed. “For clarification, the situation in our neighborhood is still dire and we are still closed (to non-residents) and our relocation remains an opportunity,” Kurd wrote on Twitter shortly after the announcement of the ceasefire, referring to Sheikh Jarrah, the epicenter of the unrest that gripped Israel and the Palestinian territories this month. Sheikh Jarrah galvanizes Palestinians Palestinian families facing possible deportations have lived in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, just north of the Old City, since 1956, in a United Nations-mediated agreement to find housing in East Jerusalem – then under Jordanian control. – for those displaced during the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. Now, an Israeli nationalist organization called Nahalat Shimon is using a 1970 law – passed after Israel gained control of East Jerusalem in 1967 – to argue that landowners before 1948 were Jewish families, so current Palestinians should to be expelled and their property given to the Israelite Jews. More than 700,000 Palestinians were displaced during the creation of the state of Israel, according to the United Nations agency in support of Palestinian refugees. The Palestinians claim that the return laws to Israel are unfair because they themselves do not have the legal means to reclaim property lost to Jewish families in the late 1940s, in what became the state of Israel. Israeli officials have described the issue as a “dispute over real estate”. The UN says deportations are illegal under international law. In recent weeks, Palestinian protests on behalf of families facing the threat of deportation to Sheikh Jarrah have galvanized a youth movement that has spread across Jerusalem, the West Bank and among Arab communities in Israel, many of whom strongly identify as Palestinians. Amid protests in Jerusalem earlier this month, police tore and sprayed “faint” stinking water on protesters at the Damascus Gate in the Old City. As Palestinian demonstrators threw stones at police, Israeli forces entered the Al Aqsa Mosque , The third holiest site of Islam, firing dizzying grenades at protesters and worshipers. The scorching scenes prompted even more Palestinians to take to the streets. And for the first time in years, Hamas militants in Gaza fired rockets into Jerusalem, in what Hamas said was a reaction to the actions of Israeli police in Al Aqsa. For 11 days, Israel and Hamas exchanged fire. More than 1,800 Israeli airstrikes destroyed a number of buildings, including many residential towers and 33 media outlets, and killed at least 230 people in Gaza, including 60 children, according to the Hamas-led Gaza-based Ministry of Health. Twelve people, including two children, died in Israel as a result of more than 4,000 Hamas rockets, according to Israeli officials. After the ceasefire took effect early Friday, the leaders of Israel and Hamas were both quick to claim victory. Human rights issues Despite the ceasefire, the fundamental issues that pushed the Palestinians on the streets in the first place have not disappeared, rights groups and analysts say. Last month, a 217-page Human Rights Watch report said Israel “institutionally discriminates” against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as in Israel, accusing it of committing “crimes of apartheid and persecution.” In January, Israeli rights group B’Tselem declared Israel “a regime of Jewish supremacy by the Jordan River in the Mediterranean: This is apartheid.” Israeli authorities have strongly denied the allegations made by such groups. The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the HRW report a “fabrication” and said the allegations were “inappropriate and false.” accusing them of actively advancing an “anti-Israel agenda looking for years to promote a boycott against Israel. “ But rights groups have cited one of Israel’s latest laws as the premise of their reports. The Basic Law of Israel 2018 stipulates that “The State of Israel is the national state of the Jewish People” and that the exercise of “the right to national self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish People”. This is the law, argues Marwan Muasher, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace International, which has contributed to the mobilization of Palestinians throughout Israel, as well as in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. “Israel today has used two separate legal systems, one for Palestinian Arabs and one for Israeli Jews, which is the definition of apartheid textbook,” said Muasher, a former Jordanian foreign minister and his country’s first ambassador. in Israel. “The word apartheid was taboo a few years ago. Today, it is no longer taboo.” “We are living in the George Floyd era where racial injustice within the United States is no longer tolerated, and injustice should not be tolerated anywhere,” he added. “I think there is an emerging international appetite that supports this.” A growing frustration with the Palestinian leadership But the popular Palestinian landscape is shifting in more ways than one. Across communities, the gap between young people leading protests and their leadership is widening. Palestinians in the West Bank, where the Palestine Liberation Organization rules, are increasingly irritated repeated election delays , along with the perception of widespread corruption. PA denies allegations of corruption. In Gaza, more and more Palestinians have been disappointed with the once-famous Hamas, though the group has seen a rise in popularity since its recent outbreak with Israel. Alternative parties have begun to buzz, and despite being young and heartless, they seem to embody Palestinian desires more than the established leadership. “Young people are tired of their leadership. They may have answers. They may not have structures, but they are all unified in rejecting the old order,” Muasher said. All of this erupted into a clear picture after Sheikh Jarrah’s protests over forced evictions. “There is a lot of frustration among Palestinians especially because of the Sheikh Jarrah incident,” Muasher said. “There is no Palestinian who does not feel the pain of leaving their homes.” Back in Sheikh Jarrah, the Kurdish family continues to fight a court battle to keep what is left of their home, despite feeling confident that the Israeli justice system will decide against them. The Israeli Supreme Court adjourned the last hearing, which was scheduled for May 10, due to tensions over the issue. And a new date has not been set yet. “To date, there is not enough room for us inside the house,” Kurd said, as he stood outside the part of his house where a Jewish settler now lives. The video showing the man from New York went viral after his Kurdish sister confronted him about living in the house. “We sleep in bed. The latest development in the police violence force has forced us to sleep with our shoes on,” Kurd said. “Because we are afraid of when they will come.”

CNN’s Kareem Khadder reported from Jerusalem. CNN’s Tamara Qiblawi reported and wrote from Beirut.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos