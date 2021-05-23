Thailands Minor International in talks to expand into Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Workers trapped at home with time in hand during the pandemic turned baking into a global phenomenon, with pastries, cakes and seeds among the most discussed topics worldwide.

In the last two weeks of March 2020, the BBC reported a 700 per cent increase in people watching its video on how to make bread.

This global interest was not lost on people in Saudi Arabia, with searches for the word roasting in the Kingdom escalating earlier this year.

An analysis of Google searches revealed that interest in the Kingdom peaked in the week beginning May 31st.

In fact, Google searches for the word baking increased by 63 percent year-on-year in the first 21 weeks of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

The point of interest quickly shifted to the retail sector, with US multinational food company General Mills seeing an increase in demand for baking ingredients.

We have about 40 offers plus products and we sold more than 20 million packages last year. Overall, the baking product category witnessed a 25 percent increase in 2020 and we expect this momentum to continue this year as well, Ali Shaikh, general manager for the Middle East and Africa, told Arab News for the first increase. in Saudi Arabia last year

General Mills trades well-known North American brands in the Kingdom, including Betty Crocker, Bugles, Nature Valley, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Haagen-Dazs and Green Giant. The companies’ cake blend products enjoy a 90 percent market share in Saudi Arabia, she claimed.

KSA is one of the most important markets for General Mills, and a key pillar for our growth throughout the Middle East region. KSA accounts for over 40 percent of our business. Despite the global pandemic, which affected businesses in general, we recorded double-digit growth last year and are confident of achieving the same achievement this year, Shaikh said.

General Mills products have been available in Saudi Arabia for about five years and the company started marketing its products in the UK in 2008. Betty Crocker is celebrating its 100th anniversary in October and Shaikh said 2020 was the best year ever for the brand .

To mark Betty Crocker’s centenary, General Mills is launching a marketing campaign Kitchen is for Everyone to encourage men, as well as women, to take baking.

We have an aggressive plan for the year as a construction of the October celebrations, Shaikh said.

General Mills has 10 external production and sourcing equipment in the region. About 50 percent of its business is sourced or produced locally.

The company is producing some of its products locally with the help of new co-packers in the Kingdom. We have recently entered into these partnerships to consolidate our growth in the region, Shaikh said.

As demand for food supplies increased in most categories, Shaikh said the online portal General Mills also saw an increase in sales, as movement was limited, and many residents could not go to their local supermarket.

E-commerce has been an eye opener for us during the pandemic. It is the biggest growth channel driven by rising home consumption as consumers are avoiding leaving their homes for fear of contracting infection, Shaikh said. At KAS, e-commerce has seen a 100 per cent increase, he added.

The global cake mix market alone was estimated at $ 972.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $ 1.135 billion by the end of 2026.