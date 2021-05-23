A long slide is approaching for the world population, with comprehensive ratifications





All over the world, countries are facing population stagnation and a fertility bust, a dizzying unrivaled upheaval in recorded history that will make first birthday parties a rarer sight than funerals, and empty houses a ordinary eye. Maternity hospitals are already closing in Italy. Ghost towns are appearing in northeast China. Universities in South Korea can not find enough students and in Germany, hundreds of thousands of properties have been flattened, with land turned into parks. As an avalanche, the demographic forces pushing for more deaths than births seem to be expanding and accelerating. Although some countries continue to see population growth, particularly in Africa, fertility levels are falling almost everywhere else. Demographers now predict that by the middle of the century or perhaps earlier, the global population will enter a steady decline for the first time. A planet with fewer people can ease resource pressure, slow down the devastating impact of climate change, and reduce household burdens on women. But census announcements this month from China and the United States, which showed the slowest population growth rates in decades for both countries, also point to difficult-to-understand adjustments.

The tension of longer life and lower fertility, leading to fewer workers and more retirees, threatens to increase the way societies are organized around the notion that a surplus of young people will run economies and help pay off of the old. It may also require a reconceptualization of family and nation. Imagine entire regions where everyone is 70 years old or older. Imagine governments setting big rewards for immigrants and mothers with many children. Imagine a grandparents concert economy and Super Bowl commercials promoting birth.

A paradigm shift is needed, said Frank Swiaczny, a German demographer who was head of population trends and analysis for the United Nations until last year. Countries must learn to live with it and adapt to the fall. Consequences and responses have already begun to emerge, especially in East Asia and Europe. From Hungary to China, from Sweden to Japan, governments are trying to balance the demands of an elderly group swollen with the needs of young people whose most intimate decisions about having children are being shaped by positive factors (more job opportunities for women ) and negative (persistent gender inequality and high cost of living). The 20th century presented a very different challenge. The global population saw its largest increase in known history, from 1.6 billion in 1900 to 6 billion in 2000, as life was prolonged and infant mortality decreased. In some countries representing about a third of the world’s people, those growth dynamics are still in play. By the end of the century, Nigeria could surpass China in population; throughout sub-Saharan Africa, families still have four or five children.

But almost everywhere else, the age of high fertility is coming to an end. As women gain more access to education and contraception, and as child-related anxieties continue to intensify, more parents are delaying pregnancy and fewer babies are being born. Even in countries that have long been associated with rapid growth, such as India and Mexico, births are falling or are already below the replacement level of 2.1 children per household.

Change can take decades, but once it starts, it falls (just like growth) spiral exponentially. With fewer births, fewer girls grow up to have children, and if they have smaller families than their parents, which is happening in dozens of countries, the fall begins to look like a rock thrown from a rock. It becomes a cyclical mechanism, said Stuart Gietel Basten, an Asian demographic expert and professor of social sciences and public policy at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Its demographic momentum. Some countries, such as the United States, Australia and Canada, where births fluctuate between 1.5 and 2, have mitigated the impact on immigrants. But in Eastern Europe, migration outside the region has compounded depopulation, and in large parts of Asia, the demographic bomb that first became the subject of debate a few decades ago has finally been extinguished. South Korea’s fertility rate fell to a record low of 0.92 in 2019 less than one child per woman, the lowest level in the developed world. Every month for the past 59 months, the total number of babies born in the country has dropped to a record depth.

This declining birth, coupled with a rapid industrialization that has pushed people from rural cities to large cities, has created what might feel like a two-tier society. As big metropolises like Seoul continue to grow, putting a lot of pressure on infrastructure and housing, in regional cities it is easy to find closed and abandoned schools, their playgrounds are overcrowded with weeds because there is no enough children.

Expectant mothers in many areas can no longer find obstetricians or postpartum care centers. Universities below the elite level, especially outside Seoul, find it increasingly difficult to fill their ranks, the number of 18-year-olds in South Korea has dropped from about 900,000 in 1992 to 500,000 today. To attract students, some schools have offered scholarships and even the iPhone. To pay for the birth, the government has distributed bonuses to the babies. Increased child allowances and medical subsidies for fertility and pregnancy treatments. Health officials have distributed newborns with beef gifts, baby clothes and toys. The government is also building kindergartens and day care centers by the hundreds. In Seoul, every bus and subway car has pink seats reserved for pregnant women. But this month, Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki acknowledged that the government which has spent more than $ 178 billion over the past 15 years encouraging women to have more babies was not making enough progress. In many families, the change feels cultural and permanent.

My grandparents had six children, and my parents five because their generations believed they had many children, said Kim Mi-kyung, 38, a parent at home. I have only one child. For my and younger generations, all things considered, it just doesn’t pay to have many children. Thousands of miles away, in Italy, the feeling is similar, with a different background. In Capracotta, a small town in southern Italy, a red-letter sign on an 18th-century stone building overlooking the Apennine Mountains reads Kindergarten House, but today, the building is a nursing home.

Residents eat evening juice on wax tablecloths in the old theater room. There were so many families, so many children, said Concetta DAndrea, 93, who was a student and teacher at the school and now lives in a nursing home. Now there is none.

The population in Caprakotta has grown dramatically and has shrunk from about 5,000 people to 800. Carpentry shops in the cities have closed. The organizers of a football tournament struggled to form even one team. About half an hour away, in the town of Agnone, the maternity ward closed a decade ago because it had fewer than 500 births a year, the national minimum to stay open. This year, six babies were born in Agnone. Once you heard the babies in the nursery crying, and it was like music, said Enrica Sciullo, a nurse who once assisted in deliveries there and now mainly cares for elderly patients. There is now silence and a sense of emptiness. In a speech last Friday during a conference on the birth crisis in Italys, Pope Francis said the demographic winter was still cold and dark. More people in more countries may soon be looking for their metaphors. Birth projections often shift based on how governments and families react, but according to prediction by an international team of scientists published last year in The Lancet, 183 countries and territories out of 195 will have fertility rates below the replacement level by 2100.

Their model shows a particularly sharp decline for China, with its population expected to fall from 1.41 billion now to about 730 million by 2100. If that were to happen, the population pyramid would essentially collapse. Instead of a base of young workers supporting a narrower group of retirees, China would have as many 85-year-olds as 18-year-olds. Chinas rust belt, in the northeast, saw its population rise by 1.2 percent in the last decade, according to census figures released Tuesday. In 2016, Heilongjiang Province became the first country in the country to run out of pension system money. In Hegang, a ghost town in the province that has lost nearly 10 percent of its population since 2010, homes cost so little that people compare them to cabbages. Many countries are beginning to recognize the need to adapt, not just resist. South Korea is pushing for universities to merge. In Japan, where adult diapers are now sold to babies, municipalities have been consolidated as cities age and shrink. In Sweden, some cities have shifted resources from schools to care for the elderly. And almost everywhere, seniors are required to continue working. Germany, which previously raised the retirement age to 67, is now considering a hit at 69. Going further than many other nations, Germany has also worked through an urban shrinkage program: Demolitions have removed about 330,000 units from the housing stock since 2002.

And if the goal is resurrection, some green shoots can be found. Following the expansion of affordable childcare and paid parental leave, Germany’s birth rate recently grown at 1.54, from 1.3 in 2006. Leipzig, which was once shrinking, is now growing again as it shrinks its housing stock and makes itself more attractive with its smaller scale.

Growth is a challenge, as is decline, said Mr Swiaczny, who is now a senior fellow at the Federal Institute for Population Research in Germany. Demographers warn not to see population decline as merely a cause for alarm. Many women have fewer children because that is what they want. Smaller populations can lead to higher wages, more equal societies, lower carbon emissions, and a higher quality of life for the smaller number of children born. But, said Professor Gietel Basten, quoting Casanova: There is no such thing as fate. We shape our own lives. Challenges ahead are still a culmination no country with a serious slowdown in population growth has managed to raise the fertility rate far beyond the small level Germany achieved. There are few signs of wage growth in shrinking countries and there is no guarantee that a smaller population means less stress on the environment.

Many demographers argue that the present moment may seem to future historians as a period of transition or pregnancy, when people either realized or did not understand how to make the world more hospitable enough for people to build the families they wanted. Surveys in many countries show that young people would like to have more children, but face many obstacles.

Anna Parolini tells a common story. She left her small hometown in northern Italy to find better job opportunities. Now 37, she lives with her boyfriend in Milan and has established her desire to have expectant children. She fears that her salary of less than 2,000 euros a month would not be enough for a family and her parents still live where she grew up. I have no one here who can help me, she said. Thinking of having a baby now would make me gasp. Elsie Chen, Christopher Schuetze and Benjamin Novak contributed to the report.

