‘The happiest and saddest memories’ are from Scotland, says Prince William – National





Prince William says that “his happiest and saddest memories” are from Scotland. Speaking at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on Saturday, Prince William recalled the moment he learned of the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 at the royal holiday home in Balmoral. “I was in Balmoral when I was told my mother had died,” he said. “Still in shock, I found a sanctuary in service at Crathie Kirk that morning, and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scots abroad. “As a result, the bond I feel with Scotland will deepen forever.” Read more: Prince William, Kate Middleton release new photos to mark the 10th wedding anniversary The story goes down the ad Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, after a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. She left behind her two children, Prince Harry and Prince William, who were 12 and 15 years old respectively at the time. Trends Most Canadians Support COVID-19 Vaccine Passports for Concerts, Travel: Ipsos

'Nowhere to go': Canadian homeless home buyers are running out of opportunities

While Scotland was a source of such a "painful memory", Prince William also said it was also a place of "great joy". "It was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine," he told his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. "Needless to say, the city where you meet your future wife has a very special place in your heart."















Prince Harry says the death of Princess Diana's mother led to drinking, drug use





