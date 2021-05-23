Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

Canada marked a milestone in pandemic vaccination on Saturday, as half the population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rapid spread of vaccines in Ontario has helped boost numbers, with Prime Minister Doug Ford Tweetsthat provincecedelivereda record daily high of 190,129doses on Friday.

Regardless of history, CBC federal vaccination figures and federal figures show that less than five percent of the national population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

IN Manitoba, Prime Minister Brian Pallister is again calling on the United States government to allow states to send excessive doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Canada as the province grapples with the number of cases that have pushed the health care system to its borders.

At a rare press conference Saturday morning, Pallister said the province was working on a plan with North Dakota to keep thousands of doses of vaccine from that state to Manitoba, but was “kiboshed” by the White House, which should approve such requests.

“I am advocating that the United States and the White House in particular give up the road and allow states and provinces to cooperate in getting freezing vaccines in the United States to Canada, at gunpoint,” he said.

The province has asked Ottawa to send critical care nurses, respiratory therapists and contact trackers to help fight its rising third wave of COVID-19.

As of Saturday afternoon, health officials were reporting that seven intensive care patients from Manitoba had been transferred to hospitals in Ontario to free up space.

WATCH | Manitoba in a ‘critical shortage of nursing’, says union president:

Manitoba’s request to the federal government for 50 critical care nurses is not enough as growing COVID-19 infections push the county ICU in capacity, says Darlene Jackson, president of the Manitoba Nurses Association. 3:04

Pallister comments came as the province reported 476 new cases and sixteen deaths Saturday, including what appears to be the first person in Manitoba to die after contracting the Brazil-linked variant of the P1 coronavirus.

There are now 298 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the province, including 74 in intensive care units.

To combat the rise in infections, the province has brought new restrictions starting this long weekend. Manitobans is prohibited from meeting outdoors with people from outside their home and only one person per family will be allowed to enter a business at a given time.

Restrictions are eased in some provinces

But not all bad news is across the country.

People across Ontario are getting ready to spend more time outside of this holiday weekend now that the province has eased some of its COVID-19 restrictions. Golf courses and other outdoor recreational facilities, including tennis and basketball courts, may reopen.

WATCH | Ontario unveils careful re-opening plan, staged:

Ontario unveiled its cautious plan, in the reopening scene with an early emphasis on outdoor activities, but there was no solid answer as to whether students would return to classes this school year. 3:17

Alberta, which, like Ontario, is seeing an overall decline in newCOVID-19 cases, will welcome K-12 students to classes next week, in addition to those in the Regional Buffalo Wood Municipality.

And starting early next week, Yukon will begin lifting some of its COVID-19 restrictions due to large territory acquisition in vaccines, with about 76 percent of eligible residents receiving their first dose.

Canadians are making “steady progress” in lowering COVID-19 numbers, but they must remain vigilant this long weekend to prevent a resurgence, said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam surprised me on Saturday.

Tam said there are now more than 30 percent fewer active cases in Canada compared to the peak of the third wave of the pandemic in mid-April.

“However, as COVID-19 activity remains elevated in many jurisdictions, strong public health measures must be maintained where COVID-19 is circulating, and individual precautions are important everywhere to bring infection rates to low levels. and manageable, while our vaccination rates are as high as possible, “she said.

“Further, as the revivals have followed social gatherings over the past weekends and long breaks, taking precautions this long weekend remains critical to supporting our progress.”

What is happening in Canada around the world

As of 18:00 ET on Saturday, Canada had reported 1,355,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 55,277 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 25,203.

WATCH | Canadians were asked to follow the restrictions of COVID-19 over the long weekend:

As a long weekend begins, officials are begging Canadians to follow the restrictions despite their desire to join. A look at how this tension is being created in different regions. 2:00 p.m.

Ontarioreported 1,794 new cases and 20 new deaths Saturday. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to fall, with 1,207 patients hospitalized across the province, including 706 in the ICU, according to provincial data.

Quebec announced 505 new cases on Saturday its lowest one-day rise since Sept. 23 along with seven new deaths.

New Brunswick reported two of the COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The update came a day after the province’s top health official, Dr. Jennifer Russell, announced that a second person in the provincehas died from a rare blood clot associated with the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

New Scotlandreported 64 new cases and one new death whileNewfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases.Prince Edward Islandhad not yet provided an update.

LOOK | The study says those who have had COVID-19 may only need one dose of the vaccine:

Some researchers say those infected with COVID-19 may need only one dose of the vaccine but still cannot say for sure how strong the natural immunity is. 3:42

In the north, Nunavut on Saturday reported a new case of COVID-19. There are 39 active cases in territory 38 in Iqaluit and onein Kinngait, Prime Minister Joe Savikataaq cicerone. Yukon AND Northwestern territories had not yet provided updated figures for the day.

Saskatchewanreported 180 new cases and two new deaths Saturday whileAlbertarecorded 621 cases and six new deaths.

British Columbiaon Friday reported420 new cases and six related deaths.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 166.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University follow-up chart The number of global deaths reported was more than 3.4 million.

IN United States, new cases of coronavirus have dropped to levels not seen since last June, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are coming from both severe cases of COVID-19 and the spread of the virus.

The seven-day average for new cases fell below 30,000 a day this week. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), says cases have not been so low since June 18.

The average death toll over the past seven days also dropped to 552, a rate not seen since July.

Health experts estimate the spread of vaccines in a dramatic turnaround since January. But they also warn that not enough Americans have been vaccinated to completely eradicate the virus. More than 60 percent of people over the age of 18 have received at least one stroke, and almost half have been fully vaccinated, According to the CDC.

WATCH | Vaccine makers promise billions of COVID-19 photos in the developing world:

At a G20 global health summit, three major vaccine companies deliver billions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to middle- and low-income countries. 2:11

IN Netherlands, high schools will be allowed to reopen fully starting May 31 after coronavirus infections fall into place.

After months of closure, students began going to class one day a week from March 1st. The government on Saturday announced a full return to school with infection rates and hospitalizations falling sharply over the past two weeks.

Students will not have to observe physical distance, but should administer self-tests twice a week and maintain a safe distance from school staff.

The Swiss government has flown $ 8 million worth of equipment and medical devices to fight COVID-19 to help Nepali, which is struggling with a failed health system and acute shortages of hospital beds, medication and oxygen for patients.

The aid was handed over to Nepalese Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi at Kathmandu Airport on Saturday. The Swiss Embassy in Nepal said the shipment contained 40 fans, oxygen concentrators, 1.1 million coronavirus testing equipment, face masks, gloves and protective suits.

Nepal has been calling for help from the international community since the COVID-19 situation worsened significantly this month. A blockade has been in place in most of the country since last month to curb cases of sharpness.

Nepal has registered nearly 500,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,024 people have died.

IN Sri Lanka, officials blocked trains and passenger buses for four days as part of a new nationwide travel ban in a bid to curb an escalating number of infections and deaths from COVID-19.

A military man drives a motorist at a checkpoint on Saturday during restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Eranga Jayawardena / Associated Press)

The ban is effective from Friday evening until Tuesday morning. However, it will not apply to those dealing with essential services such as the health, food and energy sectors, as well as asthmatics seeking medical treatment.

The move comes as the island’s main medical associations are demanding that the government close the country for two weeks. Associations say the actual number of coronavirus infections is more than three times the number detected.

Sri Lanka has already banned public gatherings, parties and weddings, and closed schools and universities.