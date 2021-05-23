Pfizer, AstraZeneca effective against the type of virus found in India | News from the Coronavirus pandemic

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines have been found to be very effective against the coronavirus variant that was first identified in India, according to a study by Public Health England (PHE).

The Pfizer vaccine was 88 percent effective and the AstraZeneca stroke was 60 percent effective against type B1617.2 after the second dose.

Both vaccines were most effective against the so-called Kent B.1.1.7 strain, the dominant COVID-19 variant in Britain with Pfizer being 93 per cent effective while the AstraZeneca stroke was 66 per cent effective over the same period.

However, they were only 33 percent effective three weeks after the first dose.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the result as innovative, while PHE said it expects to see even higher levels of effectiveness against hospitalization and death.

This new test is innovative and proves how valuable our COVID-19 vaccination program is in protecting the people we love, Hancock said.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) called type B1617.2 a variant of global concern.

High levels of protection

The study, which ran between April 5 and May 16, found that both vaccines were 33 percent effective against symptomatic B1617.2 disease three weeks after the first dose, compared with about 50 percent against B.1.1. 7strain.

About 12,675 cases of genome sequences were included in the analysis, but only 1,054 were of the variant identified in India. The study included data for all age groups from April 5 to cover the period since the appearance of the species.

New data from PHE show that there have been at least 2,889 cases of type B1617.2 registered in England from 1 February this year to 18 May.

Of these, 104 cases resulted in a visit to a hospital emergency department, 31 sought admission within a day to the hospital, and six resulted in death.

The most common type in England, according to the data, is variant B.1.1.77, with 132,082 cases recorded during the same period. The virus has infected 4.46 million people and caused the deaths of 128,000 people in the UK since its outbreak last year.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunization at PHE, added: This study provides assurance that two doses of each vaccine provide high levels of protection against symptomatic disease from variant B1617.2.

We expect vaccines to be even more effective in preventing hospitalization and death, so it is vital that both doses are taken to gain maximum protection against all existing and emerging variants.

The fastest vaccination program in Europe

The separate analysis by PHE shows that the vaccination program has so far prevented 13,000 deaths and about 39,100 hospital admissions in elderly people in England by 9 May.

According to government plans, the removal of the remaining coronavirus restrictions will take place by June 21st.

Recent figures show that more than 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given to Britain in Europe’s fastest vaccination program to date, but it has faced a new challenge from the spread of the first variant found in India .

Data released Saturday showed new COVID cases reported in Britain rose 10.5 per cent in the seven days to May 22 although they remained a fraction of the first levels earlier this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month ordered an increase in the administration of second-dose vaccines to people over the age of 50 and those who are clinically vulnerable.

Concern about growing cases in Britain of the first variant found in India prompted Germany to say on Friday that anyone entering the country from the UK would have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.