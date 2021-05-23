PH registers 3,083 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March due to system issues

MANILA, Philippines The Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,083 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total case load in the country to 1,179,812.

The last lowest number of daily cases was on March 11, when the country reported 3,749 cases.

DOH said the relatively low number of cases is due to simultaneous updates being made to COVIDKaya, an electronic case investigation form used by local government units, laboratories and hospitals to enter details and information of COVID-19 patients. to be sent to DOH for faster and easier case verification.

“Some case data from CDRS were not included in COVIDKaya and were not included in this case bulletin,” the agency said in a statement. CDRS is the COVID-19 Data Storage System.

This issue is being investigated and addressed by the COVIDKaya technical team, the agency added.

Of the total cases, 50,635 were labeled as “active cases”, with 95.1 percent of them having mild or asymptomatic symptoms.

The total number of recurrences is now at 1,109,226 as 6,756 patients were reported to have survived the virus.

Meanwhile, 38 patients died, bringing the death toll to 19,951.

The Philippines ranks behind Indonesia in terms of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, which has a total of 1,758,898 cases, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker.

Since the post, global cases totaled 166.7 million, including 3.4 million deaths, the tracker also revealed.

