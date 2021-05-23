Pakistani and Turkish NGOs hold panel on Israeli aggression against Gaza





A joint online panel of Turkish and Pakistani NGOs discussed Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip residents on Saturday. The panel on Israeli Aggression in Gaza and the Plight of the Palestinians was organized by the Istanbul-based ILKE Foundation for Culture and Scientific Education and the research institute of the Islamabad-based Institute for Political Studies. Panelists from three countries included Palestinian-American author and journalist Ramzy Baroud, Pakistani politician Mushahid Hussain Syed and President of the Institute for Policy Studies Khalid Rahman. The discussion was moderated by Istanbul-based academic and researcher Ahsan Shafiq of the ILKE Foundation. “I recently wrote articles for several magazines and newspapers in Pakistan and I was told to make a case why Pakistan should not normalize with Israel,” according to Baroud, who noted US pressure on various countries, including Pakistan. to know Israel. He thanked Pakistan for not recognizing Israel despite strong pressure and affirmed that Palestine is not just an issue for Muslims but Muslims are the core of the country. Syed said Israel should be tried for committing war crimes against humanity for what it has done while underlining the importance of pragmatic steps to end the plight of Palestinian Muslims and lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip, especially by sending humanitarian aid through a joint flotilla with several states. Touching on Pakistan’s policy towards Israel, he said: “His policy on Israel has not been announced by any party or government, but the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, known as Quaid-e-Azam, or the great leader.” . Pakistan was the only non-Arab Muslim country whose pilots went and fought against Israel in two Arab-Israeli wars, he said. He praised the Turkish president for taking the lead. “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown courage and vision and Pakistan has also joined hands with Turkey.” “I would also like to applaud the leadership of Hamas for taking a very strong position and for firing 3,000 plus rockets despite relentless airstrikes by Israel,” he said. On Friday, an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel entered into force, ending 11 days of fighting. At least 279 Palestinians have been killed, including 69 children and 40 women, and 1,910 others have been injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Twelve Israelis have also been killed by Palestinian rockets from the Gaza Strip.







