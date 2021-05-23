Latin America reports more deaths from COVID-19, infections

Bogota Colombia

Countries across Latin America reported new COVID-19 infections and fatalities late Saturday, according to official data.

Brazil

Over the past day, a total of 1,899 people lost their lives to the new coronavirus in Brazil, bringing the number to 448,208, according to figures from the country’s Ministry of Health.

The number of infections rose to over 16.47 million, with 76,490 new cases nationwide.

Sao Paulo stands as the region most affected by the blast, with over 3.1 million cases and 107,497 deaths.

There have been over 14.4 million recoveries in Brazil, South America’s most populous nation which has had more COVID-19 cases after the US and India.

Mexico

Data from the Mexican Ministry of Health showed that 341 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 221,597. A total of 2,586 new cases pushed the total number of infections to over 2.39 million.

Over 1.9 million people have recovered so far, according to the data.

Argentina

In Argentina, 297 other people lost their lives over the past day from the virus, bringing the death toll to 73,688, according to the Ministry of Health.

More than 32,171 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the country number to over 3.5 million.

Argentina, with a population of about 45 million, has reported over 3 million recoveries so far.

Colombia

The Colombian Ministry of Health reported a total of 509 new victims over the past day, bringing the number of virus deaths in the country to 84,228.

The total number of cases reached over 3.2 million, with 18,737 new infections in the country, while the number of recoveries was over 3.1 million.

PERU

The Peruvian Ministry of Health recorded 238 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,652 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases increased to 1.9 million, while the death toll reached 67,807 and recovered over 1.8 million.

Chile

Over the past day, Chile reported 96 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 28,386, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The number of infections increased by 7,514, exceeding 1.3 million, with total recoveries simply embarrassing from this figure.

Ecuador

Ecuador reported 1,219 more infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 417,840.

The death toll in the country has reached 20,180, with 73 increases over the past day, the Ministry of Health said, adding that the total number of recoveries had risen to 354,499.

Paraguay

According to data from the Paraguayan Ministry of Health, a total of 120 people died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,235.

The country reported 3,228 new cases of coronavirus, increasing total infections to 330,457, while recoveries reached 272,721.

URUGUAY

Uruguay’s Ministry of Health recorded a total of 51 deaths due to the virus over the past day and increased the number of deaths to 3,811.

