25 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore, including 21 in the community and 1 in the workers’ dormitory, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – There were 25 new cases of coronavirus as of noon on Sunday (May 23rd), including 21 in the community and one in a workers’ dormitory.
The Ministry of Health (MoH), in its afternoon update, said three of the new local patients are not connected. Of the 19 other local related cases, 12 were already in quarantine when they were positive.
There were three imported cases. They had been placed on notice to stay at home or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and so they were isolated from the community when it was discovered they had coronavirus.
Two of them are returning from Singaporeans or permanent residents, the MoH said.
The new cases bring Singapore’s total to 61,824. The country enters the second week of increased movement restrictions to contain a resurgence of community expansion on Sunday.
The health authority will provide more details on the new cases later in the day.
According to a previous update from the MoH, one of the new community cases is a resident of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 who tested positive during a mandatory testing exercise for residents on Friday and Saturday.
The testing exercise for all 116 households in that invalid deck block is the first such operation here and started after some residents of the 12-storey block were found to have Covid-19.
Since then, 10 Covid-19 cases from four different families have been identified on the block. Another 126 test results are pending.
A similar exercise was also announced for the 243 residents of Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51 on Sunday, though the tests will be administered at the regional screening center at the former Coral Elementary School instead of the invalid deck.
As of Saturday, the number of new cases in the community has risen from 103 two weeks ago to 199 last week, with groups like the one at Changi Airport ballooning.
Unrelated cases per week are also on the rise, from 14 two weeks ago to 61 last week – a source of concern for authorities as it could mean a hidden pool of undisclosed cases among the general population.
Several unrelated cases were recently at the Westgate Mall in Jurong East. The Jem Center next door was also visited by people who later tested positive for Covid-19.
Both malls have been closed for two weeks for cleaning up and breaking any possible transmission chain.
The number of new cases over the past week has moved around 20 to 30 per day.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has said the government will have to monitor the situation for a few more days “before we know in which direction the cases are going”.
Authorities have not ruled out more aggressive movement delays if cases continue to rise.
The current suspension of dining in restaurants and the curbing of groups for two people is supposed to continue until June 13, with a review of the measures at the end of May.
