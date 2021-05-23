‘Cool’ PPE package for Covid fighters, thanks to Mumbai student: The Tribune India

New Delhi, 23 May

Need is the mother of invention. For student innovator Nihaal Singh Adarsh ​​from Mumbai, his medical mother’s need became the source of inspiration for his invention of a ‘Cool’ PPE device.

Named ‘Cov-Tech’, the compact and economical innovation is a ventilation system for PPE equipment, bringing much-needed relief to healthcare workers on the Covid-19 battle fronts.

A satisfied Nihaal, a sophomore at KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, explained the change Cov-Tech makes to the Corona Warrior holding the PPE.

“The Cov-Tech ventilation system is like sitting under a fan even when you are inside the PPE suit. It takes the surrounding air, filters it and pushes it into the PPE suit,” Nihaal said.

“Normally, due to the lack of ventilation, it is hot and humid inside the PPE suit. Our solution offers a way out of this unpleasant experience, creating a steady flow of air inside.”

The ventilation system design ensures a complete air closure from the PPE bags, Nihaal said, adding that it provides a fresh air breeze for the user in a span of just 100 seconds.

Sharing details as to why he invented the PPE cooling kit, Nihaal said he did it only to help her mother Dr Poonam Kaur Adarsh, who is a doctor and has been treating Covid-19 patients at the Adarsh ​​Clinic, Pune, a clinic she runs.

“Every day after she got home, she would show the difficulty faced by those like her, who have to wear PPE suits and sweat. How can I help her and others like her,” the 19-year-old said. Nihaal mendimi

Knowing the problem led him to take part in a design challenge for Covid-related equipment, organized by Business Technology Incubator, Research Innovation Design Innovation Lab.

The design challenge made Nihaal work on the first prototype. With instructions from Dr Ulhas Kharul of the National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, Nihaal was able to develop the first model in 20 days.

Dr Ulhas directs a beginner who researches a membrane to filter the air, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. From here, Nihaal got the idea of ​​what type of filter to use, to achieve an optimal balance between filtration efficiency and airflow quality.

Nihaal later received support from Somaiya Vidyavihar University Research Innovation Innovation Laboratory (RIIDL), supported by the National Science and Technology Enterprise Development Board (NSTEDB), under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

After more than six months of hard work, the initial prototype appeared. It was mounted on the neck, sucking air through U-shaped air inlets and had cushion-like structures that could be worn around the neck.

Nihaal gave Dr Vinayak Mane from Pune for testing, who noted that wearing it around his neck would be a major concern for healthcare workers, due to the constant sound and vibration the device emits.

“So, we dropped the prototype and started working on further designs.” Nihaal informed that they continued to try new designs, to create a prototype that does not hinder the work of Healthcare Workers in any way.

This aspiration for excellence led to the development of about 20 development prototypes and 11 ergonomic prototypes until the final product came out.

For this, Nihaal received help from Gaurang Shetty, Head of Innovation Catalog at RIIDL and CEO of Dassault Systems, Pune. The modern prototype structure in Dassault Systems helped Nihaal develop prototypes effectively and smoothly.

According to the final design, the product can be worn around the waist, just like a belt. Can be attached to conventional PPE kits. This model serves two purposes – it keeps health workers well ventilated while preventing bodily ailments and keeping them safe from various fungal infections.

Since the fan is worn close to the body, high quality ingredients have been used and safety precautions have also been taken, informs Nihaal.

“The system comes with a lithium-ion battery which lasts from 6 to 8 hours.” Ritwik Marathe, a sophomore in Design Engineering, and his teammate Sayli Bhavasar also assisted Nihaal in the project.

Nihaal said his initial ambitions were not greatly exceeded to alleviate his mother’s pain. “I never thought of doing it commercially at first. I thought of doing it only on a small scale and giving it to doctors I know.

“But later, when we made it feasible, I realized that the problem is so massive, something that our Healthcare Workers face every day. This is when we thought of making a commercial plan so that it was available to him. all in need. ” The final product that has come into existence is being used at Sai Sneh Hospital, Pune and Lotus Multi-Specialty Hospital, Pune. The company plans to increase its production in May-June this year. The product costs Rs 5,499 per piece and is much cheaper than competing products costing around a rupee lakh pieces. The team is trying to lower the price further.

The first batch of product has already come out, with about 30-40 units to be delivered as test units to doctors and NGOs across the country. The other group with about 100 units is also in production.

–IANST