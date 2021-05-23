



M the illusions of the British have been “inadvertently pursued” using their mobile phones to see if vaccinated people moved more after receiving their strokes. A report by the SPI-B committee of government scientists found that data from one in ten people’s phones were tracked in February without the knowledge of their owners, the Telegraph reports. The figures were used by researchers at Oxford University who are conducting studies for the Pandemic Influenza Scientific Group on Behavior (SPI-B), which advises Sage. Oxford University experts found that 4,254 individuals had been vaccinated using cell phone mobility data for 10 per cent of the British population. Activists against most state surveillance in the UK said the British would be alarmed when they found out they had been inadvertently hacked and underwent behavioral analysis via their phones. READ MORE Silkie Carlo, a spokeswoman for Big Brother Watch, told the newspaper: “No one expects that by going to get a vaccine they will be tracked and monitored by their Government. This is deeply shocking and can be extremely damaging to public confidence in medical confidentiality. Direct updates Show the latest updates

1621762232 The Indian variant is becoming the dominant species in some parts of the country, says Dr Harries The Indian variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain in some parts of the country, said the chief executive of the UK Health and Safety Agency. Dr Jenny Harries told the BBC on Andrew Marr: The picture is a bit mixed up across the country. If you look at areas such as Bolton and Bedford, for example, in the north-west in particular, its onset becomes the dominant type and has taken over from the Kent variant, which has been our predominant during the winter months. But this is not true throughout the country, indeed if you are in the south-west that still is not the case. 1621761209 Prof Finn: It may be better for children in this country if vaccines are used to stop outbreaks in other countries Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, suggested that relocating vaccines to parts of the world that are still in crisis could even be a useful way to protect children in the country. Prof Finn told the BBC Breakfast: This is a global crisis and we need to think globally and not just domestically. It may be better for children in this country if vaccines are used to stop outbreaks like the mass outbreak in India, which are then imported into this country and provide a threat to them and their education. 1621760531 It is still unclear whether children should be vaccinated, says Prof Finn It is still unclear whether children will need to be vaccinated, according to Professor Adam Finn of the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee. The point at which a decision is made about this may be approaching as the vaccine program descends into the age groups of those called for stroke. Prof Finn told BBC Breakfast: I think we should wait and see. At this point it is not clear whether we will actually need to vaccinate children in order to get the immunity of the population we need to get. If we do, they are more likely to be teenagers and, of course, we need to clearly identify children who are at high risk of serious infection because they should also have priority. I think it is relatively impossible that we will need to immunize young children – preschool or elementary school children – but that remains an option as well, I think. 1621759580 The new, more transmissible Indian variant has put the nation in a slightly worse situation ‘, says Prof Finn The new, more transmissible Indian variant has put the nation in a slightly worse situation than we were before, but not a disaster, said Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization. He told the BBC Morning that scientists are confident to some extent that it is more transmissible but uncertain about exactly how much. He added: We are becoming cautiously optimistic that it is not a massive increase but it will take a little longer to be more confident about it. The focus at this point should be on finding successive age groups that have been called for immunization to get strokes so that we can gradually eliminate the percentage of the population that are still vulnerable, said Prof Finn. He added: I think we can be sure that immunity will continue to some extent even if the virus evolves. 1621757737 Pfizer vaccine offers high level of protection against Indian variant ‘ The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is 88 percent effective against the Indian variant after two doses, a study by Public Health England (PHE) has found. Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca strokes were found to be almost as effective against symptomatic B1617.2 type disease as those against the Kent variant after the second dose. However, they were only 33 percent effective three weeks after the first dose. Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the result as innovative, while PHE said it expects to see even higher levels of effectiveness against hospitalization and death. The study, which ran between April 5 and May 16, found that the Pfizer vaccine was 88 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant two weeks after the second dose, compared with 93 percent effectiveness against the Kent type. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca’s shot was 60 percent effective, compared to 66 percent against the Kent variant over the same period. 1621756454 Reducing restrictions on June 21 is not certain, says Professor Adam Finn Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, has warned that a further planned relief of coronavirus restrictions on June 21 is not a guarantee. Prof Finn told the BBC Morning: I think there is uncertainty about the situation at the moment. I think, in a way, there has been uncertainty all the way. It has always been a kind of temporary schedule and needs to be adjusted, or may need to be adjusted according to the events when they occur. When we go in June, whatever happens on that date, this global pandemic will never end. It will still continue. There are still cases in this country, through Europe and around the world, so life will not suddenly return to normal in June because life will not be really normal until this is brought under control. Lives go normal but they are not normal yet. 1621755169 The Germans confirmed that coronavirus cases increase by 6,714 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose from 6,714 to 3,648,958, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose from 82 to 87,380, the number showed. 1621753674 India reports daily increase in coronavirus cases of 240,842 India on Sunday reported 240,842 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours and deaths rose by 3,741. The total infections in the country were 26.5 million while the total number of deaths in the country was 299,266, according to data from the health ministry. India leads the world in the average daily number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters account. 1621753650 Taiwan reports another increase in domestic COVID-19 cases Taiwan reported 457 new cases of internal COVID-19 on Sunday, including 170 cases added in total per day over the past week as it continues to adjust infection numbers after delays in reporting positive tests. 1621753573 Malaysia reports 6,976 new cases of coronavirus Malaysia reported a record 6,976 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday amid a recent rise in infections, raising the total number in the country since the start of the pandemic to 512,091. Southeast Asia’s previous record of 6,806 new cases in one day was set on May 20, when it also saw the highest daily death toll of 59.

