Civil war, destruction, raging poverty … but Assad is guaranteed to win a rigged election in Syria | SYRIA

Tthe last time Syria held presidential elections, in 2014, there was no question whether President Bashar al-Assad would win, but with opposition forces in control of the countries’ cities as well as the suburbs of Damascus, his future was still far from safe.

Seven years later, after allied Russian and Iranian regimes intervened and reversed the course of the war, much of Syria is now back under Assad control. On Wednesday, its citizens will return to the voting booths for a rogue democratic show set up to give the president a glimmer of legitimacy both at home and abroad.

In 2014 the mood was different. Assad could still have gone. Now the Syrians still in the country, and all of us who left, know that there will be no military overthrow, said Suhail al-Ghazi, a Syrian scholar and non-resident collaborator at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

The election will be used by the regime and Russia to show that they won and they claim that Syria is safe so that the refugees can return. Elections are also a factor in the rehabilitation of the regime between the Arab countries, and possibly the Arab League.

Syria has been ruled by the Assad family since 1970, after which parliament and government were stripped of many decision-making powers and important positions filled with loyalists as the Baath party worked to consolidate its status as head of state and society.

Bashar was the third choice as the successor to his father, Hafez, taking over the post after his last death in 2000. The mild-tempered ophthalmologist claimed he wanted to bring genuine political reforms to the country, but ended up causing even more brutality. se i ati. The street protests during the Arab Spring in 2011 were met with extreme violence by the police state and turned into a complex and unresolved civil war.

In the early days of the uprising, large numbers of military and party officials left in protest at the government crackdown. As the level of dissent in all of Syria’s stratified society began to be felt, the bold opposition boycotted the 2013 parliamentary elections.

A Syrian citizen living in Kuwait receives a ballot paper bearing the figures of three Syrian presidential candidates. Photos: Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP / Getty Images

An empty attempt to soften public opinion was made in the 2014 presidential election, when the regime allowed multiparty elections for the first time, but Assad surprisingly still won nearly 90% of the vote following a campaign in which one of the opposition candidates told voters that the incumbent should remain chairman.

The campaign for these years began after the supreme constitutional court approved three of 51 applications for candidates a week ago: Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, a former member of Syria’s legislative authority; Mahmoud Ahmad Marie, who is part of the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva; and Assad himself.

My brother disappeared in a regime prison in 2013. We still have no idea if he is alive or dead Saed Eido

While Assad is confident of winning a fourth seven-year term, all three candidates have vowed to fix the economy, which collapsed last year under the weight of war, sanctions and Covid-19, and bring the countries five million refugees at home. Abdullah also made a bold promise to tackle corruption, which is systematic in Syria.

An amnesty earlier this month for more than 400 civil servants, judges, lawyers and journalists detained in a crackdown on social media dissent has been widely seen by rights activists and loved ones of the tens of thousands of prisoners still missing in regime prisons as service to democratic norms before the poll.

My brother disappeared in a regime prison in 2013. We still have no idea if he is alive or dead. They will not give us any information, said Saed Eido, originally from Aleppo but now living in the Turkish city of Gaziantep. All that the presidential election does is uncover crimes and maintain a dictatorship.

Ghazi agrees: for the regime, he said, elections are a useful propaganda tool. The regime has always made people do this to prove their loyalty. Marching in parades, waving banners, appearing in large numbers to vote For the younger generation also a chance to create a sense of community and nationality.

Today’s youth in Syria have never tried any political activity that is not related to armed activity. It is a detachment from their horrible reality, almost, a way for the regime to make them feel involved, to bring them into the system, to make them feel like they belong.

A spike in the value of the Syrian pound in early 2020 means that about 90% of people living in regime-controlled areas are now living in deep poverty. Public criticism of deteriorating living conditions is not tolerated, but even so, the situation has caused unrest in areas of Syria where regime control is most sensitive. In Druze-majority Sweida, in the south-west, election boards erected last week were torn down and sprinkled with red paint within hours.

The elections are also the black ball years of UN-backed efforts aimed at ending the war, including the formation of a transitional governing body and the rewriting of the Syrian constitution in order to hold free and fair elections, subject to monitoring. international.

Many civilizations, invaders and colonizers have passed through Syria. But today they are just remnants of the past and historic sites, Eido said. The regime is not there to rule, just to steal the livelihood of its people. This is why, like others, it will not last. I can not hold myself forever.