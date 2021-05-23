Cescil Willis | Utilization of the beekeeping industry Art and leisure

Bees are big money makers for the agricultural sector. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in 2019, the value of the US Honey Industry was over $ 339 million. According to a Jamaica Information Service report, the Ministry of Agriculture estimates the Jamaican beekeeping industry at just over $ 2 billion, with an estimated ROI of 23 percent. Our beekeeping industry has been on a significant growth trajectory over the past five years, but we have not yet developed a competitive advantage in meeting local and international demand for honey and other hive products. These products, if used, could be beneficial to the country’s GDP.

BENEFITS PYRMES hive

Beeswax

From an economic point of view, beeswax is the second most important product of hives. Beeswax is popular for candle production and is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a binding agent, a time release mechanism and a medicine carrier. Beeswax is also one of the most commonly used waxes in the cosmetics industry. To date, we have not yet fully benefited from this product as a large portion of the beeswax produced is used in industry to provide the foundation sheets for honeycomb development.

Bees as Pollinators

The greatest importance of bees to the agricultural industry is not a hive product, but their work as crop pollinators. There is a symbiotic relationship between bees and trees – when trees bloom, bees are pollinated.

In 2019, the Government launched the largest tree planting machine in the history of modern Jamaica. The Three Million Trees project in three years aimed to build climate resistance and protect local watersheds. Bees can be a valuable fertilizer for these orchards. Pollination by bees increases the quality and quantity of seed production, increases the germination rate and, therefore, increases the growth rate of plants. Bee pollination is also known to increase the production of traditional fruit trees such as mango, avocado and guineps.

In the United States, bees are hired by farmers and placed in large orchards to aid pollination. Pollination services for farmers are estimated at approximately $ 15 billion, according to an FDA report. In contrast, fertilization services in Jamaica are provided free of charge to farmers and there is no formal arrangement for the service.

Venom Bee

Many people are afraid of being bitten by bees, but bee venom has been proven clinically useful in treating various diseases.

Usually when bitten, the bee sting has a strip that peels off the skin. In an attempt to free itself, the bee pulls out of the skin, tearing the intestines during the process and dying shortly thereafter.

This venom can be harvested without harming the bee using a venom collector. The venom collector is an electromagnetic device that blocks bee venom in a glass when the bee is aggravated. The venom is then removed and safely packaged for use in pharmaceuticals to treat rheumatoid arthritis, nerve pain, and desensitization of persons who have allergic reactions to bee venom, among many other conditions. Bee venom currently sells for $ 300 an ounce.

THE CASE ROLE

We recognize the importance of bees to the environment and our economic stability. In light of this, we are playing our part in having a positive impact on the beekeeping industry in Jamaica. Given the importance of the sector, the college made a concerted effort to expand its beekeeping unit with grants from the Jamaica Environmental Foundation (EFJ). We were able to increase the number of our colonies from 77 in 2019 to 250 currently. These 250 colonies represent five commercial units of 50 colonies, with the potential to employ five full-time graduates and 10 part-time students.

certification

Currently, beekeeping certification at CASE is an option within the Faculty of Food and Agriculture. CASE has a partnership with HEART TRUST for the development and administration of the second level of training for beekeepers. In addition, our research department is actively engaged in preliminary work to identify market needs for a higher certification in beekeeping. Once needs are identified, the college will move quickly to respond to those needs with advanced certification in beekeeping creation and management.

Honey processing plant

Part of the grant from the Jamaica Environmental Foundation (EFJ) is helping the college build and equip a honey processing plant certified by the Standards Bureau. Adding this structure will improve our beekeeping curriculum, prepare our students for the workforce, and encourage them to take advantage of the entrepreneurial benefits of beekeeping.

Portland Bee farmers will also benefit from the new facility. They will be able to process, bottle and label their honey for local and export markets in accordance with Bureau of Standards regulations. The Portland Beekeepers Association has made CASE its home since 1997 and has benefited immensely from the training and expansion services of the CASE Beekeeping Unit.

A third phase of the EFJ project will focus on product development using honey and other selected hive products.

Beekeeping rotation scheme

The scheme evolved from the selection of beekeeping offered through the Faculty of Food and Agriculture, where the most outstanding student is stimulated with a bee colony.

The rotating bee scheme provides initial colonies for students and CASE staff to establish their own bee hive from CASE beehives. Beneficiaries will be provided with five bee hives and a queen. When the hives are fully set up and the first honey harvest, five bee hives will be returned to the pool to ensure that another beneficiary receives the initial.

All bees will be distributed by a beekeeper specially designed dedicated to the rotating beekeeping scheme. Each beneficiary must follow the guidelines set for official registration in the Beekeeping Unit at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, complete training provided by the CASE beekeeping unit and become a member of a parish beekeepers association. The scheme officially started on Thursday, May 6, 2021 and ten people were rewarded with their bee colony.

THE FUTURE

Our goal is to reach 1,000 bee colonies representing 20 fifty-colony bees over the next four years. This will help CASE hire 20 of its graduates, provide part-time employment for 10 additional students, increase our training capacity for commercial bee production and the potential to earn over $ 50 million in revenue .

Cescil Willis is a beekeeping specialist. Send feedback to [email protected] or [email protected]