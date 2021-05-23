Bangladeshi Journalist Rozina Islam Arrested Under Colonial Age Law, Released on Bail





New Delhi: A Bangladeshi court on Sunday granted a temporary bail to Rozina Islam, a senior investigative journalist who was arrested on charges of violating a colonial-era law for alleged corruption and mismanagement in the health sector. Rozina Islam, an old Bangla reporter every day Prothom Alo, the largest circulation-based daily newspaper, was banned for more than five hours on Monday by health ministry officials for allegedly clicking a photo of a document with her mobile phone without permission. She was later arrested by police under the Official Secrets Act. Several journalists and rights organizations condemned the government’s move. Metropolitan Magistrate Court Mohammad Baki Billah granted her bail on a 5,000-foot (approximately $ 59) bond with two guarantors one of whom must be a lawyer, and the other a legal guardian. She was also given a conditional guarantee upon presentation of her passport, of Daily Star reported the newspaper. While issuing the parole order, the magistrate said, “It is the duty of journalists to protect the image of society and the state. I hope that from now on, we will all act responsibly.” Islam was placed in the Kashimpur Central Women’s prison. The Ministry of Health filed an anti-Islam case under the draconian Law of Official Secrets of 1923 which carries harsh sentences, including a possible death sentence. Reacting to reports of Islam’s arrest, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday said it was definitely “something of concern”. “Journalists must be able to do their job without any kind of harassment or physical threat anywhere in the world. And, obviously, that includes Bangladesh and every other country. “I think we have seen the very important work that journalists around the world have done during the pandemic and they should be able to continue that work, wherever they work,” Dujarric told a regular news conference at UN headquarters. United States in New York. Rozina has published several reports in recent months exposing the alleged abuses of the ministry during COVID-19 health, drawing public attention. She also published several reports covering the health sector, which included alleged procurement corruption in the health ministry, corruption in doctor recruitment, and how emergency medical equipment for coronavirus treatment stayed at Dhaka Airport for months. Some senior legal experts and lawyers said they could not recall any case where the Official Secrets Act was used against any journalist. Journalists’ unions and various media platforms have staged demonstrations in Dhaka and other districts, demanding the immediate release of Islam and punitive actions against officials who “harassed” it. (With PTI entries)







