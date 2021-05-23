International
China is using vaccines to push its Latin American agenda, US’s behind curve, experts say
WASHINGTON China is using Covid-19 vaccines to push its political and trade agenda across Latin America and the Caribbean, and the U.S. risks losing influence in the region without swift action, lawmakers and experts say.
China in recent months has shipped more than 165 million doses of Chinese-made vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean, accompanied by a coordinated public relations campaign highlighting Beijing’s role.
The United States until recently had focused on taking control of the coronavirus outbreak and shipped some vaccines. President Joe Biden has promised to deliver 80 million doses but his administration has not yet announced where it will send the vaccines abroad.
Members of Congress and regional experts say the administration needs to catch up with China and start getting vaccines in Latin America and making sure the world knows the vaccines come from the US
Some Latin American countries, including Chile, El Salvador, Brazil and Uruguay, are relying almost exclusively on Chinese-made vaccines, according to data from the Pan American Health Organization. Russia has also sent a smaller number of vaccines to the region.
Honduras and Paraguay, however, face a shortage of vaccines but have not received any doses made by the Chinese. Both countries say they have been offered vaccines made in China in exchange for severing diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China insists is part of its territory.
“China has used this moment to flex its muscles in the region,” said Jason Marczak, director of the Latin American Center at think tank.
Although Beijing has faced criticism for its handling of the pandemic, which first appeared in the Chinese province of Wuhan, China has worked to focus public attention on how it is helping other countries fight the virus.
“From a public relations standpoint, China has sought to shift the narrative from China that is at the center of the Covid problem to China that is at the center of the Covid solution,” Marczak said.
A senior Honduran official, Carlos Alberto Madero, the chief cabinet co-ordinator, recently said the need for vaccines put his country “in a very difficult situation” and he could not rule out the obligation to sever ties with Taiwan. .
“The people of Honduras are starting to see that China is helping its allies and we are starting to wonder why ours is not helping us,” Madero told the Financial Times.
China has denied offering vaccines to countries in exchange for political favors. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.
In addition to a donation of about 4 million doses to Canada and Mexico, Biden administration officials are still discussing which countries will receive the vaccines. Lawmakers and regional experts are pushing the White House to set a priority in Latin America and the Caribbean, arguing the move is justified for public health and strategic reasons.
“Without US commitment and leadership, our competitors will continue their efforts to use their less effective vaccines as leverage to force Latin American and Caribbean countries to support a non-technical diplomatic agenda for ours.” , three senators, Republican Marco Rubio and Democrats Bob Menendez and Tim Kaine, said in a letter to President Biden last week.
Lawmakers postponed the argument to a Senate Committee hearing this month, saying the administration needed to set priorities and ensure donations had a clear “US-made” label.
“If you are going to prioritize across the globe, we may not be making the kind of impact we want,” said Sen. Cain of Virginia.
Gayle Smith, State Department coordinator for the COVID-19 global response, responded, “I can assure you that you have a lot of attention to our hemisphere.”
A State Department spokesman told NBC News that the administration “will have more to say about the countries to which we are distributing these vaccines soon.”
President Biden’s promise to give 80 million doses to other countries far exceeds what other governments have promised. And Washington has committed $ 4 billion in support of the international COVAX platform supported by the World Health Organization, which donates vaccines to countries in need.
“We will work with COVAX and other partners to ensure that safe and effective vaccines are delivered in a way that is fair and follows science and public health data,” said a National Security Council spokesman.
“Importantly, our shooting does not come with attached wires,” the spokesman added. “We are sharing vaccines with the world and leading the world in a global vaccine strategy because it’s the right thing to do: the right thing morally, the right thing from a global public health perspective and the right to our collective safety and well-being. being “.
As for Honduras, the spokesman said the country had received more vaccines from COVAX than any other source and that additional vaccines would arrive through the COVAX platform in the coming weeks.
America’s vaccine donation commitments are beyond anything promised by China.
In Latin America, Beijing is mainly selling by not donating doses to countries in the region, according to R. Evan Ellis, research professor of Latin American studies at the Institute for Strategic Studies of the U.S. Army College of War.
However, China has portrayed itself on social media and state media coming to the aid of Latin American countries as they face a deadly pandemic, Ellis said.
U.S. donations eclipse “what the Chinese have done, but the Chinese have made every handover from an airport to a photo airport,” Ellis told the U.S. Economic and Security Review Commission Thursday.
“The president comes out and the boxes open with Chinese flags on them. And so the Chinese have unfortunately done a better job marketing and done a much better job in the early stages in raising production levels,” he said.
“We cannot allow the Chinese Communist Party to use this pandemic to undermine our national security interests in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Rep. Michael McCaul, ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “Countries like Honduras are under pressure to change diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in order to get much-needed vaccines from the CCP (Chinese Communist Party).”
Smith, Biden’s person on the global war against Covid-19, described “vaccine diplomacy” from China and Russia as “powerful and cynical.” She said the administration should “make it clear that the United States sees vaccines as a means to end a pandemic, not as a means of distorting people’s arms or trying to secure political influence.”
Earlier in the pandemic, China used “mask diplomacy” to raise its profile in the region, publishing the distribution of surgical masks and other medical devices. Over the past decade, China has intervened heavily in Latin American markets, surpassing the US as the largest trading partner for Brazil, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.
China has invested in ports, roads, dams and railways, often lending to Latin American governments and making large purchases of minerals and agricultural commodities. China has already used its economic power to position Huawei and other state-owned companies to play a leading role in the telecommunications and space sectors in the region.
In the Caribbean, China has funded projects including government buildings, cricket streets and stadiums in Antigua, Jamaica, Grenada, St. Lucia and the tiny Dominican country, and invested billions in new ports and resorts.
Trade has brought political benefits. Grenada and Dominica severed ties with Taiwan. In Latin America, Beijing persuaded three countries to abandon their diplomatic recognition of Taiwan as of 2017: Panama, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador. But countries that have refused to go together, like Paraguay, have been shut down by financing China’s public works and face trade barriers to exporting their agricultural products.
In addition to China’s opposition, lawmakers and experts say the United States should send vaccines to a region where cases are on the rise, especially given that 77 percent of all visitor this year the trip to the United States came from Latin America and the Caribbean.
Covid-19 cases have risen sharply in Argentina and Colombia, where authorities have imposed blockades, and infections are also on the rise in the Caribbean states of Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti. Latin America and the Caribbean make up roughly one-third of the global death toll from Covid-19.
With U.S.-made vaccines becoming available, and U.S. domestic demand declining, the Biden administration still has a chance to provide assistance to Latin America and the Caribbean if it moves now, according to Atlantic Council Marczak.
“It’s not too late to make an impact. China has been at the forefront of the vaccine diplomacy game in the region, but with the number of U.S. vaccines coming online to be distributed globally, the U.S. “There is a chance to regain the lead,” he said.
