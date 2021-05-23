‘You lack empathy’ – Nigerians on Twitter hit Buhari for not attending Attahiru’s funeral

The absence of President Muhammadu Buhari at the funeral of Ibrahim Attahiru, the dead army chief of staff and 10 other officers who died in a plane crash has taken Twitter by surprise.

Attahiru and 10 other military officers were aboard a Beechcraft 350 that crashed near Kaduna International Airport on Friday.

The president had asked Bashir Magashi, the defense minister, to represent him at the funeral that took place at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, but this did not go well for some Nigerians as they took to Twitter to show their disappointment.

“This funeral of the former army chief of staff held in Abuja, Bukhari and his deputy Osinbajo were absent. The most irresponsible government in the history of this country, “wrote Somto Onuchukwu on Twitter.

“What could the CnC of the Armed Forces do to prevent him from attending the funeral of his Chief of Staff?” Regardless of your political affiliation or ethnicity, you will admit that it is extremely irresponsible. Nigeria deserves better and I pray it gets better, “Omishore, a former media aide to Bukola Saraki, the former senate president, also wrote on Twitter.

What could the Armed Forces CnC do to prevent him from attending the funeral of his Chief of Staff? Regardless of your political affiliation or ethnicity, you will admit that it is extremely irresponsible. Nigeria deserves better and please get better. – Omisore Banks (@MrBanksOmishore) May 23, 2021

President of Niger at the funeral of the soldiers of the Republic of Niger. Why is Buhari not acting as President ??? pic.twitter.com/U4YEgHXhWk -Abdul-Aziz Na’ibi Abubakar (@ jrnaib2) May 22, 2021

In January 2016, Buhari attended the memorial service for the 100 Kenyan soldiers killed by Alshabab, but did not attend the funeral / memorial service for hundreds of Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram in Gudunbali in November 2015. #BuhariMungonEmpatia for Nigerians! – Jaafar Jaafar (@JaafarSJaafar) May 22, 2021

Shebi I’m not talking since I say Bukhari dey irresponsible? The head of your Army dies and you can not even bother to drive to his funeral 10 minutes away. If a single man asks for a trivial nzuk echi, the man will be the first on the plane and collect the bagpipes. – Chxta (@Cxta) May 22, 2021

If the COAS funeral was in London,

Buhari: pic.twitter.com/iWayd6rFxj – FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) May 22, 2021

Sad that General @MBuhari did not attend the funeral of the late Army Chief of Staff, General Attahiru. He was represented by his Minister of Defense. Attahiru died serving Nigeria. Buhari, who went to Paris for 4 days, could not go to Attahirus funeral for 30 minutes#TableShaker – Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 22, 2021

Once again Buhari, who reached Paris, could not attend the funeral of General Ibrahim Attahiru and his crew. – Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) May 22, 2021

Your COAS died while on duty, but you cannot attend his funeral. It is not like man going on a journey or fun of his own. These generals and officers died while serving the country. Na wa ooo. I am simply speechless about Bukhari and his people. – Shoku Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) May 22, 2021

GEJ at the late funeral of General Aziza and the Russian President plunged into the rain while attending the funeral of fallen heroes and Bukhari gritting his teeth at the Villa while his Army Chief and other generals were being buried. Nigeria Ntoor! pic.twitter.com/ngPAgsG8XI – Madonna (@ madona1996) May 22, 2021

Abah Kyari died Buhari did not attend his funeral Did Funtua die, Buhari failed to attend his funeral AVM Moukhar died in Buhari without a show Attahiru died, Buhari absent But if Emmanuel Macron’s dog dies, Buhari will be the first to attend. -Abdul-Aziz Na’ibi Abubakar (@ jrnaib2) May 22, 2021

While the death of Army Chief Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers is not so tragic, C-in-C Buhari refused to attend their funeral. Lesson 101: Die for Nigeria, die in vain. pic.twitter.com/SJ06CqAuB6 – Chuks Akunna (akunnachux) May 22, 2021

No media conversation, when we complained Femi Adesina said that Buhari is shy.

Buhari in Katsina failed to visit Kankara, BMC supported and defended his action, they called us boats. I wonder why the same clowns are crying because the same Bukhari did not attend the funeral of the generals. Confused – First (@SodiqTade) May 22, 2021

Heres Putin attending a military funeral, immersed. But Buhari could not attend the funeral of COAS, General Ibrahim Attahirus. At least to boost the morale of the army. Bayo must have felt really sad, he missed an opportunity to give Bubu one of those very clear photos. What a loss. pic.twitter.com/QBDjsTns6w – NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 22, 2021

Buhari did not attend the funeral, the Governors chose a wedding ceremony over the funeral Before you die for this place, THINK again pic.twitter.com/Pdcmx88y4e – Big Uncle (@Usmanashafe) May 23, 2021

Four generals died in Nigeria and Bukhari, their commander-in-chief, avoided their burials. If Buhari can do that at COAS, what is the fate of our dying soldiers to protect us from terrorism and all ?, no point of respect for “the work of our past heroes, it will never be in vain.” – XHAMI AJ (@UNCLE_AJALA) May 23, 2021